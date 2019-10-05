A bill that secures $1.8 billion in federal funding over the next five years for autism research and other autism-related programs was signed into law recently.
The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education and Support (CARES) Act of 2019 secured the funding for a "whole of government" approach to help both children and adults with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and their families, according to a news release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson's office.
Wilson was part of a bi-partisan coalition of 47 attorneys general that supported the act.
“We need to do all that we can to make sure those on the autism spectrum get the services they need here in South Carolina and all across the country,” Wilson said in the release. “Research and services are making a huge difference already and we need to make sure that continues. The Attorney General’s Office has made a strong effort to assist in the effort in South Carolina."
Among its provisions, the law pledges:
• $296 million annually for autism-related programs at the National Institutes of Health
• $23.1 million annually for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
• $50.6 million annually for the Health Resources and Services Administration
• Empowering the Health and Human Services Secretary to prioritize grants to rural and underserved areas
The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. It passed unanimously in the House of Representatives and the Senate and was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Sept. 30.
The new law also focuses on assisting adults with autism to prevent "aging out" of many services required by those with autism throughout their lives.
According to Drexel University’s AJ Drexel Autism Center, as many as 111,600 children age out of such services each year. This can create challenges for housing, employment and access to health care for those with autism.
For more information about the bill, visit iacc.hhs.gov.