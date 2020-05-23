Steele wins USCA writing award
Bela Steele, a biology major at USC Aiken, has earned the annual Mona L. Martin Prize in Freshman Writing. The award is given to a first-year student who demonstrates excellence in expository writing.
Steele plans to attend the North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine after graduating from USCA.
Scarlett Kass earns biomedical degree
Scarlett Kass of Aiken has graduated with a Master of Science in biomedical sciences from Rocky Vista University
Kass is a graduate of South Aiken Baptist Christian School. She attended the University of South Carolina and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.
Williamson earns degree from Andrew
Timothy Williamson earned an Associate of Arts liberal arts degree from Andrew College.
Johnson earns degree from Georgia College
Katherine Johnson from Aiken graduated from Georgia College.
USC Aiken faculty receive RISE awards
The following USC Aiken faculty members received 2020 RISE awards: Dr. Nicholas Marshall of the Chemistry and Physics Department, Dr. Kristina Ramstad of the Biology and Geology Department, Dr. Gerard Rowe of the Chemistry and Physics Department and Dr. Adam Pazda of the Psychology Department.
The RISE program provides summer support for faculty in all disciplines who engage in a wide variety of research and scholarship activities.
Area students earn degrees from NGU
Caleb Luke Bishop earned a Master of Business Administration and Sarah Gabrielle Biship earned a Bachelor of Science in health science from North Greenville University.
BAE donates $6,000 to Aiken Tech
BAE Systems has donated $6,000 for the Aiken Technical College Foundation Within Reach Scholarship Initiative, which aims to reduce the financial barriers graduating high school students face when transitioning to college.
Bob Jones names presidents list
The following students were named to the president’s list for the 2020 spring semester: Rebekah Shoop, Katherine Taylor, Caleb Woo and Hannah Woo.
Cooner graduates from Troy university
Joshua Cooner of Aiken earned an Associate of Science degree in general education from Troy University.