Mead Hall names headmaster's honor roll
The following students at Mead Hall Episcopal School were named to the headmaster’s honor roll for the first quarter: Vivian Arvizu, Barrett Bostwick, Mary Irving Calfee, James Carlson, Clarke Connor, Lucy LaLuz, Meredith Langford, Sarah MacKay, Reed Patterson, Jackson Roberts, Chase Shepherd, Will Simons, Lilly Bruckner, Jack Coleman, Evan Collum, Ryals Connor, Kendall Doolittle, Caroline Douglas, Pippa Elliott Sawyer, Bennett Elvis, River Guest, Maddison Haddock, Cody Hanna, Ella Grace Heath, Khloe Key-Barner, Maggie Palmer, Kush Patel, Hanna Pribilovics, Patrick Sheehan, Darla Stanley, Ella Statkus, Michael Wei, Avery Abrams, Amelia-Claire Akins, Prisha Bhavsar, Carly Brown, Anrei Delariarte, Macy Belle Harper, Kendall Starks, Nicholas Starlings, Hyatt Wilhelm, Anna Cecilia Akins, Charlie Calfee, Eliza Faris Connor, Campbell Elvis, Ella Claire Fugate, Austin Gore, Lane Holley, Taylor Houck, Karma Jackson, Emma Mendoza, Saige Sarmiento, Ron Shepherd, Destini Trowell, Henry Vaughters, Blair Wood, Brooks Abrams, Taylor Baisch, Nicholas Djolic, Tori Goodson, Benjamin Herron, Caroline Johnston, Anna Palmer, Caroline Wiedenman, Piper Barth, Lauren Bey, Katie Brown, Claire Collum, Amelia Harper, Esther Marks, Henry Morehouse-Labuschagne, Helaina Pemberton, Quinn Schweder, Abbe Stanley, Arein Delariarte, Wyatt Geitner, Erin Grandy, Virginia Gwinn, Dillon Hammell, Isabella Shappell, Joseph Zeller, Elizabeth Cram, Emma Farmer, Graycie Sarmiento, Danielle Staggs, Emmie Barth, Celia Cram, Anna Hale, Reagan Houck, Max Johnson, Maggie Jones, Ashlin Goergen and Logan Zollinger.
USCA names Admissions Ambassadors
The University of South Carolina Aiken Office of Admissions announced its Admissions Ambassadors for the 2019-2020 academic year.
“These Pacers were chosen after a very rigorous application and selection process, and they just completed the first part of their extensive training program,” said Daniel Robb, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management.
For many prospective students and their families, these university representatives are the first Pacers they meet when they make their inaugural visit to campus. Admissions Ambassadors provide tours of campus, serve as emissaries of goodwill, participate in all open house events, and perform many tasks related to increasing enrollment at USC Aiken.
“They are absolutely critical to our mission, and we are thrilled to welcome our newest Admissions Ambassadors,” Robb said.
The new Admissions Ambassadors are: Donneshia Bell, Morgan Blanchard, Dianna Crosby, Alexa Duncan, Lauren Effler, Michael Evans, Daneeda Goodwin, Mimi Inman, Joshua Keitt-Morgan, Claire Kumrow, Anna-Grace Langley, Travis Perrier, Ashley Thomas, Blake Whaley, Trey Williams and Stephanie Witherspoon.