USC Aiken Pacers attend leadership conference
Several student-athletes from the University of South Carolina Aiken attended the Peach Belt Conference’s 11th annual Women in Athletics Seminar.
The gathering gives female student-athletes who may be considering a career in athletics the opportunity to interact with professional women from a variety of disciplines.
Clarissa Wilburn, from the USCA Athletics Department, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Advisor Susan Hood, Class of ’99, led the Pacers’ contingent of student-athletes, representing all five NCAA women’s teams on campus. They joined fellow student-athletes from four athletic conferences in the Southeast region who also participated in the event.
While at the seminar, attendees met professional women serving in myriad roles throughout the sports-business industry. Dee Kantner, a veteran National Basketball Association referee, gave the keynote address. In 1997, she was one of the first two women who officiated an NBA game. She has also officiated in 23 Final Fours and 15 national championship games.
“We are especially excited that two alumni, Jenna Beauregard, Class of ’16, from Lenoir-Rhyne University, and Sydney Murphy, Class of ’18, from the University of North Georgia, were also involved in the event through their professional roles at the universities they now serve,” Herlihy said.
More than 100 female student-athletes from the Peach Belt Conference and other regional schools attended the event, including the following USC Aiken Pacers: Kellie Wooten, cheer; Kayla Liley, dance; Alie Smith, volleyball; Kayla Duggan, volleyball; Anita Cookey-Gam, volleyball; Dejalana Robinson, softball; Kathleen St. Peter, softball; Kwajelin Farrar, basketball; Marissa Lee, soccer; Summer Ricciardi, soccer; Charlotte Mannella, soccer; Alyssa Broad, soccer; Lauryn Laslie, soccer; and Tashiana Kwatowski, soccer.
USCA Hunt Seat Team wins fifth place in show
The University of South Carolina Aiken Hunt Seat Team placed fifth in an Intercollegiate Horse Show Association event at Georgia Southern recently.
During the event, several Pacers placed in individual categories, including: Anna Barnett, Novice Hunter Seat Equitation, first place; Abigail Hulsey, Novice Hunter Seat Equitation, second place; Sophia Roden, Novice Hunter Seat Equitation, third place; Ivy Strickland, Limit Hunter Seat Equitation on the Flat, second place and Intermediate Hunter Seat Equitation over Fences, third place; Alexa Duncan, Limit Hunter Seat Equitation on the Flat, fifth place; Alexis Rohrer, Intermediate Hunter Seat Equitation on the Flat, second place; Alexandria Whisenant, Intermediate Hunter Seat Equitation over Fences, fifth place and Open Hunter Seat Equitation on the Flat, fourth place; and Kaylin Phillips, Limit Hunter Seat Equitation on the Flat, third place.