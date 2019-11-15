Aiken Elementary names A honor roll
The following students at Aiken Elementary School were named to the A honor roll for the first nine weeks: Jayda Boyd, Connor Cannon, Demontae Cannon, Paige Coulter, Kendal Cribb, Kennie Eberhart, Jamie Elliott, Sharina Estrada, Kayden Hankinson, Georgia Hedglin, Addison Hepler, Keatyn Hunter, A’Quereyel Lincoln, Kelton Newman, Hudson Padgett, Aubrey Shoaf, Michael Sparks, Ivan Sulic, Samuel Thompson, Sophie Warren, Roland Whiteside, Cash Winslow, Errin Woodward, Chandler Basile, Paige Bishop, Payton Brown, Cooper Bryant, Scott Campbell, Amrita Contractor, Christopher Cunning, Connor Daugherty, Lucas Dolean, Sara Cate Greenwood, Wes Herron, Isabella McComb, Sophie Minolfo, Caden Pniewski, Azaria Sapp, Serenity Simpkins, Luke Warren, Gabby Whisnant, Baxter Whitesell, Abbie Williams, Charlie Williams, Miles Wischhof, Jack Ziegler, Christian Barahona, Rebekah Bolton, Amelia Brogden, Isabella Brown, Toan Do, Jace Gaskins, Christopher Glenn, Peter King, Tanner Padgett, Liya Starlings and Ayanna Thomas.
Aiken Elementary names A/B honor roll
The following students at Aiken Elementary were named to the A/B honor roll for the first nine weeks: Isabella Aycox, Ryan Bateman, Nicholas Boisclair, Za’Khyra Bradley, Cai Callahan, Rodney Carter, Christopher Cue, Aireyanna Googe, Clarence Green, Jackson Green, Sanaa Hammond, Jayden Jackson, Eric Jefferson, Eli Johnson, Dominick Killion, Isaiah Knox, Christopher McFall, Gavin Mead, Alex Meesseman, Samantha Meesseeman, Mincey Monica, Zavion Morgan, Kevin Orsini, Quentin Raiford, Collins Randolph, Maliyah Rice, Chloe Richardson, Damariona Sampson, Ella Staples, Addison Vance-Diaz, Taylor Vasser, Kirk Wells, Alivia Williams, Karmen Williams, Imani Abrams, Gabe Allen, Liyla Armstrong, Chase Ayers, Alex Barahona Santa Cruz, Aaron Barton, Christopher Barton, Emery Crouch, Jayla De La Paz, Cameron English, Jackson Gattis, Ro-son Hill, Turner Hite, Jocelyn Jackson, Kynslie Jackson, Skylar Jenkins, Carson Johnson, Marquell Johnson, Theodore Knowles, Paul Krol, Harrison Labuschagne, Aaron Meza, Callum Murphy, Dallis Odom, Rishi Patel, Elijah Pee, London Pelt, Jayden Roach, Jose Rosario, Abbie Talbert, Kristiana Thomas, Dameko Thorpe, Rowan Villenuava, Joshua Woods, Bailey Barber, Olivia Bateman, Bralyn Bodie, William Carver, Christopher Creech, Alexandra Davis, David Derrick, Amy Estrada, Logan Finley, Josephine Foster, Baker Garland, Lilly Green, Drevin Hamm, Landon Hill, Janiya Jackson, Jyiel Janvier, Dean Law, Anndee Lewis, Ryan Mance, Beltran Mathis, Dwayne Mervin, Madison Mundy, Brandon Orris, Solomon Pardue, Karis Pontoo, Mitch Roberson, Jenna Shaw, Haylee Simmons, Yupar Thein, Lamar Toole, Jadurius Valentine, Ashlyn Williams and Jackson Windham.
Munsell receives research award
During its annual conference in Hilton Head, the Carolinas Communication Association awarded Dr. Jason Munsell the Ray Camp Research Award for the third time.
The award committee chose Munsell based on his paper titled, “Sustaining Interest in Disciplinary History: Fritz Kunkel, Elwood Murray’s ‘Speech Personality’ and the Guilt of Speech Hygiene.”
The paper presented at CCA, grew out of an interest in disciplinary history. In the paper, Munsell closely analyzes the work of Elwood Murray.
The Carolina Communication Association began the award in 2001 in honor of Ray Camp, a longstanding member of the organization.
Pazda has work published in journal
The online journal, Personality and Individual Differences, recently published the work of USC Aiken psychology professor Dr. Adam Pazda. Pazda and a co-researcher from the University of Rochester discovered that “Extraversion increases perceived extraversion and openness for zero-acquaintance judgments,” which is the title of the study, featured in one of Elsevier’s online publications.
This line of research focuses on how color metaphors may influence how people make snap judgments of others.
Originally from Houston, Pazda completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Houston and his doctorate program at the University of Rochester. He’s been on the USC Aiken for the last four years and has worked closely with numerous undergraduate Pacer researchers to explore the psychology of color.