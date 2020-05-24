USC Aiken Scholarly Achievement Award winner announced
Dr. Titan Paul, the University of South Carolina Aiken's leading researcher in the industrial process engineering, earned the 2020 USC Aiken Scholarly Achievement Award.
He has completed significant research on the heat transfer of ionic fluids on a nanoscale that has been published in highly respected journals such as the International Journal of Heat and Mass Transfer (2018), Applied Thermal Engineering (2019), and the ASME Journal of Thermal Science and Engineering Applications (2019). He has presented his research at local, domestic, and international conferences. In addition to maintaining an active teaching schedule, he has received multiple awards for working with students and has received external funding benefiting both his research and his students.
"Dr. Paul is a passionate and very capable researcher. His significant contributions to the field have proved that he is a first-rate scholar with an established and outstanding record of research and an impressive reputation among his peers," said one USC Aiken colleague.
Lewis named to Campbellsville University's president's list
Jennifer Lewis, from North Augusta, was named to Campbellsville University's president's list for the spring 2020 semester.
The academic honors' list, announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs, recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2020 academic honors' list includes a total of 968 students, with 479 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 489 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.