Noel named to dean’s list
Nathan T. Noel, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Erin Peterson wins Golden Microscope
Erin Peterson, a PhD candidate studying genetics at North Carolina State University, was awarded the Golden Microscope at the 44th annual Genetics Graduate Student Symposium at NCSU. She received the award for her presentation “First Confirmation of a 0W/00 Sex Determination System and its Disruption in Interspecies Hybrids.”
Peterson is a 2011 graduate of South Aiken High School and a 2015 graduate of Clemson University.
She is the daughter of Kurt and Leslie Peterson.
Sisson named to Kennesaw dean’s list
Joshua Sisson of Graniteville was named to Kennesaw State University’s dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester.
Students named to the dean’s list were enrolled in at least 9 credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5.
Furman names dean's list
The following students at Furman University were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester: Eme De Graaf, Sarah Heaton, Hannah McKinnon, Ella Morton, John Potvin, Virginia Wayt, Blythe Weddle, Caroline Wolcott and Alicia Key.
Salviano goes on mission trip
Cedarville University student Andre Salviano of Aiken, spent spring break serving others on a mission trip. The university is sending 16 Global Outreach teams with more than 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations to serve others during spring break which was held March 2-8.
This year, six domestic trips will care for people in Atlanta, New York City, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and Memphis. Each trip will provide a variety of service opportunities, including in healthcare, church ministry, community outreach, evangelism and construction.
Brisson named to ASTM board
Michael J. Brisson with the Savannah River National Laboratory, has been elected to the Board of Directors of ASTM International, a global organization that develops and publishes consensus technical standards for a wide range of products and services.
The 25-member Board of Directors of the U.S.-based not-for-profit organization is responsible for the overarching budget and policies. In January, Brisson became one of six new board members serving three-year terms leading 30,000 volunteer members across 140 countries.
Brisson, a fellow technical advisor with the SRNL Analytical Laboratories, began work at the Savannah River Site in 1988 as a senior scientist. During his more career, Brisson has overseen a wide range of radiochemical analyses, including testing on soil, water, gases, decommissioning debris, waste and process control samples.