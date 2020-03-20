Paquin joins USCA shotgun team
Booke D. Paquin, of Edgemoor, will join the USC Aiken shotgun team for the 2020-2021 season.
Paquin has won numerous state championship titles and high-overall wins through the junior and senior varsity divisions in the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), South Carolina Youth Shooting Foundation (SCYSF) and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) clay target events related to trap, skeet and sporting clays.
She is the daughter of Andy and J.J. Paquin.
Bigger receives alumni award
Mary Anne Bigger, the executive director of the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta, received the Distinguished Service Award from the Clemson Alumni Association . This is the highest honor the association bestows.
The Clemson Alumni Distinguished Service Award is based on three main criteria: personal and professional accomplishments; dedication and service to Clemson University; and devotion to community and public service.
Bigger and her husband, Bob, have two daughters, Bronwyn ’18, who is engaged to Eric White ’18, and Sarah, a current Clemson student studying language and international health. She currently resides in North Augusta.
Burgess qualifies for shooting contest
Carly Burgess is a senior at Aiken High School and the operations officer for the Naval Junior ROTC program and captain of the air rifle team. The air rifle team uses Crossman Challenger 0.17 caliber sporter air rifles to shoot three position matches; prone, standing, and kneeling.
Earlier this year she distinguished herself by qualifying as an individual to attend the National Navy JROTC competition in Chandler, Arizona. NJROTC Teams and individuals from across the United States met in Chandler for competitive shooting Feb. 6-8.
Burgess competed as an individual in a field of 108 competitors and placed 15th overall. This qualified her to attend the All-Service completion which will be held March 19-21 in Port Clinton, Ohio. The All-Service competition brings the elite shooters from across the Nation for all JROTC programs for an overall title shoot.
Local students perform in concert
The Coastal Carolina University Wind Ensemble presented the “Well-Aged” music performance on March 5 in the Wheelwright Auditorium on CCU’s campus.
The program included Ten Masterworks for Woodwind Choir, arranged by William Pelz. Guest conductors included Natalie Szabo and Chris Connolly.
Wind ensemble members Tara Allen of Warrenville and Rhett Taylor of Aiken participated.