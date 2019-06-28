Area students named to Anderson dean’s list
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the 2019 spring semester: Matthew Anderson Larisa Crowder, Bethany Ewald, McKenna Gore, Madeline Hamic, William Harper, Bryan Melvin, Lauren Park, Melanie Pretorius, Sarah Rochester, Leah Smith, Ethan Pifer, Aslyn Romeo, Hannah Cain, Caroline Crowder, Carly Gilstrap, Cari Golden, Cassandra Hooper, Abby Livingston, Brandon Shiley, Deanna Simmons, Sydney Twilley, Caroline Waldrop and Hannah Welch.
Coats named to dean’s list
Jordan Coats of New Ellenton was named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at the University of Rhode Island.
To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Cleveland named to honor roll
Mark Cleveland Jr., of Saluda, has been named to the president’s honor roll with a 4.00 GPA for the 2019 spring semester at Bismarck State College.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.