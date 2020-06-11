Senior Life Services names board
Aiken Senior Life Services held its annual board meeting via Zoom on May 19. Board members sworn-in during the meeting were: Mike McNeill, Lynnda Bassham, Paige Johnson, Sharon Hagan, Becky Robbins, Paul Newsome.
Belmont University names dean's list
Abigail Hays and Katharina Nolan, both of North Augusta, were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the 2020 spring semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semster) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Morris earns agriculture degree
Daylen Michael Morris of Graniteville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Local students earn degrees
Hannah Butler of Aiken and Taylor Penney of Modoc earned degrees from the University of Alabama.
Butler earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Penney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education.
Ellis earns playwriting degree
Lauren Brooke Ellis from Aiken, has received the Master of Fine Arts degree in playwriting from Hollins University.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate education to women, selected graduate programs for men and women, and community outreach initiatives. Founded in 1842 as Virginia’s first chartered women’s college, its distinctions include a nationally ranked creative writing program, one of the oldest study abroad programs in the country, and extensive internship opportunities.
Three graduate from Troy University
Joshua Gammon and Katelynn Smith, both of Graniteville, and Lorraine Talbert-Burt of North Augusta earned undergraduate degrees from Troy University.