Students graduate Mercer
Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students representing 12 schools and colleges at four ceremonies during May in Macon and Atlanta. The following local students received degrees: Mara Brumbaugh, Bachelor of Arts; Barbra-Jessica Hawkins, Master of Science; Evan Miles, Doctor of Physical Therapy; and Ezra Gantt, Juris Doctor.
Michael Cerra wins modeler award w/photo
Michael Cerra entered his model of the USS Arizona in several contests at the SC Plastic MOdelers Show. He finished first place in the ship category, first overall in the diorama category and first place in Best at Show.
Canepa receives Byrnes Scholarship
Stephen James Canepa, a graduate of Aiken High School, is a recipient of the 2019 Byrnes Scholarship. The James F. Byrnes Foundation awards scholarships to young South Carolinians who have lost one or both parents by death. The program was established by the late Gov. James F. Byrnes in 1948 and has awarded 1,100 scholarships to date. The scholarships, in the amount of $4,500 per year, are for for years.
Canepa will be attending USC Aiken.