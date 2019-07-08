Students graduate from College of Charleston
The College of Charleston celebrated Spring 2019 Commencement in May. The following local students were among the graduates: Candace Rohr of Aiken, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Hannah Terry of Aiken, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication; Penny Neel of Batesburg, Bachelor of Science in geology; Brandon Houston of North Augusta, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology; and Jessica Parks of North Augusta, Bachelor of Arts in political science communication.
McLendon earns bachelor’s degree
Lyndsy McLendon of North Augusta recently received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Bellevue University.
McLendon joins the ranks of more than 57,000 Bellevue University alumni who are succeeding around the globe.
Education majors receive pins
Just before they earned their degrees, University of South Carolina Aiken education majors joined their families, friends and networks of mentors, professors and educators in the field to celebrate their accomplishments and receive their educator’s pins during the annual School of Education Intern Banquet.
The following interns received pins: Andrew Barwick, Xiomarra Beverly, Lindsey Calhoun, Amber Dickson, Hannah Dykes, Lauren Grimm, Walter Jackson, James Kelly , Adara Mancine, Miranda Mullins, Briante Perkins, Ashley Pope, Eleanor Powell, Kelli Prather, Elizabeth Schneider, Rebekah Shaw , Bryan Smith and Abbe Webb.
Herring named to president’s list
Andrew T. Herring of Johnston was named to the president’s List for the 2019 spring semester at the University of Alabama.
Gerry Owens earns Eagle Award
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Gerry Owen of Aiken recently received the firm’s Eagle Award for his “clear vision of both client and business goals” over the past year. Only 1,601 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisors received the award.
“When you work for a firm that is known for its outstanding service,” Owen said, “it’s quite an honor to be singled out for your service record.”
Langford graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Eric B. Langford II graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Langford is the son of Eric B. and Lakeia S. Langford of Beech Island.
He is a 2018 graduate of Silver Bluff High School, Beech Island.
Hannah Woo attends orientation
Hannah Woo of North Augusta joined members of the upcoming freshman class as Bob Jones University hosted Summer Orientation 2019 held June 14-15 or June 21-22.
Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students were also able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes.
Woo will be majoring in nursing when classes begin on Sept. 4.