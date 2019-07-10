Allison named to dean’s list
Keaton Allison of Aiken was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the 2019 spring semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
University of Alabama names grads
The following local students received degrees from the University of Alabama during its spring commencement: Colleen Marie Fisher of Graniteville, Master of Social Work; Angelina Christine Giancroce of Aiken, Bachelor of Arts in communication and information sciences; and Aleksander Stirling Wilms of Aiken, Master of Arts.
Clamp named to dean’s list
Katelyn Clamp has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Mercer University.
Students graduate from College of Charleston
The College of Charleston celebrated its spring 2019 commencement in May. The following local students were among the graduates: Candace Rohr of Aiken, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Hannah Terry of Aiken, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication; Penny Neel of Batesburg, Bachelor of Science in geology; Brandon Houston of North Augusta, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology; and Jessica Parks of North Augusta, Bachelor of Arts in political science communication.