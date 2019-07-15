Ligons to attend science camp
Aiken Electric Cooperative is sponsoring Kanaan Ligons to attend GoSciTech Summer Camp, a STEM camp held at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. The sponsorship includes the full cost of tuition, $800, which covers meals, lodging, class materials and equipment. The weeklong camp includes courses such as: Marine Biology, Graphic Design, Robotics and more.
Rising eighth, ninth and tenth grade students whose primary residence is served by Aiken Electric Cooperative, maintain a B average and have an interest in science, technology, engineering or math are eligible to apply for sponsorship.
McLendon earns bachelor’s degree
Lyndsy McLendon of North Augusta recently received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Bellevue University.
McLendon joins the ranks of more than 57,000 Bellevue University alumni who are succeeding around the globe.
Johns, Erwin named outstanding and students
Erin Johns, alto sax; and Nicholas Erwin, trumpet, were named Outstanding Band Students at South Aiken Baptist Christian School. Both Erin and Nicholas will be entering the 9th grade in the fall.
Crane earns client award
Jason K. Crane of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Aiken recently won the firm’s Jim McKenzie Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
Stevenson wins MPRA scholarship
Elizabeth Stevenson of Aiken is the winner of the MMPRA Scholarship Program sponsored by MPRA.
Stevenson is the daughter of Jerry Stevenson. She is a student at USC Aiken with a major in computer science.
Caveness wins manufacturing award
Michelle Hooker Caveness, director of Adhesives Manufacturing for Eastman, was recently awarded the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award for her excellence and leadership n manufacturing.
The STEP Ahead Awards are presented annually by The Manufacturing Institute to women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of manufacturing industry.
Caveness received the award from the Manufacturing Institute during a reception in Washington, D.C.
Caveness is a native of Aiken and is a daughter of the late Gerald J. Hooker and Opal hooker. She earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech.
