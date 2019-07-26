Thomas Christensen becomes Eagle Scout
Thomas Christensen was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. It was presented to him at a Court of Honor held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Christensen began scouting in Katy, Texas, as part of Troop 1065 and is now a member of Troop 2013. He earned the required merit badges, held leadership positions, participated in many outdoor and high adventure activities, and was in charge of an Eagle project.
His project benefited the Gem Lakes Recreation Association by rebuilding 12 picnic tables at the pavilion with a team of volunteers. The boards had to be sanded, varnished and reassembled.
Christensen is a graduate of South Aiken High School and plans to attend Southern Virginia University.
Johnson awarded scholarship
Samuel L. Johnson of Aiken has been awarded a four-year merit scholarship by the Fluor Foundation. Johnson, a recent graduate of Mead Hall Episcopal School, is the son of Larry and Linda Johnson. He will be attending the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina majoring in finance.