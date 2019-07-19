Local residents earn degree from WGU
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university recently held commencement ceremonies to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
Kimberly Kirkbride of Aiken has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing; Melinda Noe of Aiken has earned her Master of Science, nursing – leadership and management (RN to MSN); Alecia Kinard of Aiken has earned her Master of Science, educational leadership; Alex Luther of Aiken has earned his Master of Arts in Teaching, elementary education (K-8); Frank Cunningham of Aiken has earned his Bachelor of Science, nursing; Angela Houmiel of Beech Island has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing; Shaquita McGahee-Harris of Graniteville has earned her Master of Business Administration; Marquita Stevens of North Augusta has earned her Bachelor of Science, business – information technology management; Heather Homans of North Augusta has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing; Michael Glass of North Augusta has earned his Bachelor of Science, Nursing; and Lonnie Becnel of North Augusta has earned his Master of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance.
Lander announces President’s List for Spring 2019
Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List, during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 school year. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. Those from Aiken County include the following: Jace Bennefield of North Augusta, Sarah Crews of North Augusta, Courtney Lynch of Aiken, Gabrielle Mobley of Williston, Olivia Paradis of North Augusta, Ashley Roberts of North Augusta, Alexandra Sterling of Batesburg, Brooke Tipton of North Augusta, Danielle Walton of Aiken, Eden Weidman of North Augusta and Lois White of Graniteville.