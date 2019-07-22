Lander announces dean’s list for Spring 2019
Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the Dean’s List, during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 school year. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 over the course of the semester. Those from Aiken County include the following: Doryan Broadwater of Aiken, Andrew Chandler of Aiken, Nicholas Clary of North Augusta, Abigail Cutshall of North Augusta, Grace Flanders of North Augusta, Carrie Floth of Beech Island, Taylor Gordon of Ridge Spring, Sebastian Jones of Aiken, Robert Kelly of Aiken, Kristen McKnabb of Aiken, Madilyn Reed of Graniteville, McKenna Scott of Aiken, Elizabeth Wall of North Augusta, Joseph Whitt of Graniteville and Kristen Wright of North Augusta.
Southern Wesleyan names its spring dean’s list
Preston Jones, special education, and DJ Ludwick, pre-medicine/dentistry, both of Aiken, earned a term GPA of 3.5 or higher on all work attempted (12 hours or more) during the spring 2019 semester, with no grade for any single course below a grade of B.
Matranga named to Lander's Freshman Honor Roll
Lander University recently named the undergraduate students who have been named to its Freshman Honor Roll for earning top academic achievements during the 2018-19 school year. The Freshman Honor Roll recognizes first year students achieving a GPA of 3.00-3.49 during their freshman year at the university. Brittany Matranga of Warrenville was named to the list for students from Aiken County.