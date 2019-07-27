Blair crowned Miss ACHF princess w/photo
Teagan Blair, 7, competed in the Princess Category of the Miss All American Clogging Hall of Fame Pageant. The pageant was held in Asheville, N.C. She won the Traditional Solo Award and was crowned Miss ACHF Princess. Blaire is a student at JD Lever Elementary and has been clogging since she was 2 years old.
Bryant crowned Teen Miss ACHF w/photo
Allie Bryant, 16, competed in the Teen Category of the Miss All American Clogging Hall of Fame Pageant. The pageant was held in Asheville, N.C. She won runner-up for Contemporary Solo, was named Miss Congeniality and the title Miss Teen ACHF. Bryant is a student at Midland Valley High School. She has been clogging for 10 years, and in 2017 was inducted into the 2017 Junior All American Clogging Team.
Hurt crowned Junior Miss ACHF w/photo
Madisyn Hurt, 19, competed in the Junior Miss Category of the Miss All American Clogging Hall of Fame Pageant. She won the Judges Pick Style Award, Overall Evening Gown Award, photogenic award, traditional solo award and the title of Junior Miss ACHF. Hurt plans to attend college in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing. She was named to the 2017 All American Team and the 2018 Palmetto’s Finest Clogging Team.