Local students graduate from Clemson University
Local students graduated from Clemson University at the 2019 fall semester ceremony.
They are: Richard August Ball of North Augusta, who graduated with a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning. Laura E. Barnes of Aiken, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. Kassidy L. Burgess of Batesburg, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education. Angel William Canales of Aiken, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management. Mason G. Collins of Aiken, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology. Ashlyn G. Cooper of North Augusta, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management. Tialeisha Nitika Corley of Wagener, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Veterinary Sciences. Alyson Brooke Craven of North Augusta, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management. Elaina G. Edwards of Batesburg, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management. Keri N. Fallaw of Monetta, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Olivia N. Fiscus of Aiken, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. Tyler Matthew Floyd of Aiken, who graduated with a Master of Science in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management. Madison L. Hetu of Aiken, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Communications. Hunter D. Jackson of Aiken, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Packaging Science. Austin W. King of Wagener, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science. Brianna A. Kirkland of Salley, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management. Marcaysia A. Kitchings of New Ellenton, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Sydney Rose Lykins of North Augusta, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences. Karlee R. Mabus of Batesburg, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Packaging Science. Catherine L. Ortaldo of Aiken, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Mikaela A. Schifer of Aiken, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Robyn M. Scott of Monetta, who graduated with a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning. Allisa A. Smith of North Augusta, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Andrew W. Stephens of Aiken, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Packaging Science. Page Watt of McCormick, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management. David A. Welsh of Graniteville, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Parker Elizabeth Wilkes of Edgefield, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Packaging Science.