Holodak named to fall dean’s list
Jamie E. Holodak was named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Baylor University.
Bob Jones names fall dean’s list
The following students at Bob Jones University were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Bob Jones University: Camille Heinz, nursing major, Clarks Hill; Rebekah Shoop, Batesburg, science education major; and Caleb Woo, health sciences, North Augusta.
Andrea Mathis earns master’s in nursing
Andrea Mathis of North Augusta graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall Commencement Ceremony held on Dec. 13 in Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Mathis earned a master’s degree in nursing (leadership) and was one of 436 graduates.
Clara Hanger earns bachelor’s degree
Clara Hanger of Aiken earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Berry College.
Jason Payne earns bachelor’s degree
Jason Payne of North Augusta graduated from Troy University during the fall semester/term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
He graduated with the Bachelor of Science degree.
Simmons earns master’s degree
Shana Simmons of Aiken earned a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from Trine University. She completed her degree at the end of the 2019 fall semester.