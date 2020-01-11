Macklin and Davis receive scholarships
Avery Macklin and Paige Davis were the recipients of journalism scholarships at USC Aiken for the 2019-202 school year. Macklin, a senior communication major from Saint Charles, Ill., received the Aiken Standard Journalism Scholarship. Davis, a junior communication major from Nassau, Bahamas, received the Samuel A. Cothran Journalism Scholarship.
Garrett graduates from Troy University
Stephanie Garrett of North Augusta graduated from Troy University during Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Garrett attended Troy Online and graduated with the Master of Science in criminal justice degree.
Cates earns engineering degree
Rebekah Cates of Warrenville graduated with an online Bachelor of Science degree in electronic engineering tech from Grantham University, a 100% online university.
Chukker Creek names honor roll
The following students at Chukker Creek Elementary were named to the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year: Tenley Abbott, Addison Allen, Grady Allen, Easton Arbaugh, Bailey Arnold, Maddox Berendsen, Zoey Bird, Vivian Blackwell, Jake Bryan, Shadow Bryan, Charee Butler, Nicholas Butts, Talimaia Charlton, Avery Chase, Parker Church, Nicholas Clapp, Gavin Clark, Aden Cogdill, Grayson Cunningham, Evelyn Daddario, Jacob Dugan, Joshua Duke, Trey Dumas, Carter Erford, Grace Evenson, Anna Findley, Elijah Floyd, Savannah Freund, Helen Gadus, Aarush Garg, Carter Grant, Lily Hancock, Nathan Johnson, James Kirk, Sarah Knapp, Grant Kreitzer, Trevor Legons, Nelson Lin, Ariana Lopez, Halen Lopez-Lopez, Mason Lorio, Anahi Martinez, Amelia Masse, Samantha McChesney, Adelyn McCraw, Annabelle McHargue, Lilly McIver, Brooklyn Meile, Caleb Mims, Lillian Muller, Michael Munn, Theodore Nichols, Bryson Nicol, Briella Nieto, Jack Nims, Paeth Nuessle, Weston Owens, Kialys Pacheco, Avery Palmer, Jeremiah Perry, Kinsley Posey, Givon Rasmusson, Brady Revell, A’Mya Robinson, Kayden Robinson, Christopher Schuler, Methias Schackford, Jamarhya Simpkins, Lee-Ann Smith, Andrew Spires, Brooks Stapleton, Jaden Strode, Ashton Tarr, Brynn Turner, Leah Turner, Alex Van Camp, Audrey Ware, Evan Watson, Abigail West, Demekwe Williams, Calvin Winn, Emma Yon, and Zoey Zefting. Bailey Ackroyd, Kolton Agnew, Adaline Allen, Ainslee Aycock, David Baker, Elizabeth Bentley, Liston Benton, Colton Blackwood, Elizabeth Blanton, Eli Braga, Kaylee Cansler, Addisyn Cato, Savannah Cheeseman, Talitha Clark, Ryder Coomes, Saylor Coomes, Paisley Cunningham, Katherine Dalbec, Charles Davis, Calla Dawsey, Maurice Ellis, Bridger Fackrell, Bailey Folsom, Alice Fulmer, Adriel Garman, Lily Godbee, Dewayne Green, Jacob Gunter, Carmen Hammonds, Justin Hanna, Christopher Harrant, Mikyla Harrison, Christian Hartley, Elle Hemingway, Luke Hocker, Natalie Holt, Ava Huttemann, Wesley Hyde, Enoch James, Kimani Jenkins, Eva Jernigan, Alex Johnson, Braylen Johnson, Carter Kempton, Mackenzie Kranenburg, Eli Lape, Kamden Lucas, Isabella Marinelli, Emmett Marsh, Amelia Marshall, Daisy Martinez, Jacob McCord, Steven Mills, Madison Morris, Bella Mullins, Justin Nguyen, Wyatt Northington, Lillian Oldenburg, Reagan Otterbein, Briella O’Quinn, Dyllan Oerman, Colten Overcash, Kavish Parikh, Jane Parrott, Aiden Playford, Sophia Premo, Claire Premo, Hillary Rosales-Yanes, David Rose, Taylor Rose, London Satcher, Annette Seawell, Thomas Seawell, Lucas Seigler, Lillian Sintich, Layla Sistare, Davis Smith, Gabrielle Smith, Ava Stutts, Alexandra Swales, Michael Tamburello, Jackson Taylor, Brook-Lyn Toole, Justin Valdez, Alycia Vigilant, Emily Vincent, Riley Walker, Maggie Weimer, Sullivan Williams, Adalyn Wilson, Cameron Wilson, and Ellie Young. Joshua Alexander, Abigail Bawlick, John Bottorff, Andrew Bowie, Caiden Browder, Jackson Buice, Kelsey Burnett, McKenna Capers, Harmonie Castle, McKenley Chapman, Lucas Cosey, Nathaniel Couch, Drake Culpepper, Jack Diaz, Sophie Diaz, Kyle Erford, Victor Espiritu, Madison Freund, Maria Gallos, Madison Gamble, Michael Garman, Sean Goldschmidt, Jackson Griffin, Silver Hamic, Amelia Hamilton, Madeline Hamm, Wells Harm, Evan Hanner, Timothy Hicks, Charlotte Hollis, Samuel Jacobs, Brayden Johnson, Maryeli Johnson, Destiny Jones, Dylan Jones, Olive Kelly, Payton Key, Katie Kirk, Rebecca Kreitzer, Chloe Lard, Victor Lebednik, Jacob Luther, Karmyn Millstead, Amari Mims, Kailen Moore, Charlie Morgan, Jamarie Mozone, Haley Munn, Isabella Nims, Leo Osborne, Ahmed Perez, Meredith Perry, Isabella Piccolino, Makinley Pleming, Story Rasmusson, Ashton Rickard, Samson Saito, Charlie Shick, Kaylie Sieg, Alaila Small, Keilee Smith, Nathan Smith, Kaylynn Stearns, Isis Stewart, Tora Stokes, Emma Sturgell, Jaedyn Torrente, Jeremiah Turner, Julian Valdez, Elizabeth Vetraino, Azaria Vigilant, Alyx Ward, Maia Washburn, Owen Watts, Natalee Weeks, Madelyn Weis, Madison Wesby, Amoni Williams, Andilyn Williams, Makayla Wise, Avril Wright and Preston Yon.
Hays named to Belmont dean’s list
Abigail Hays from North Augusta qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Hanger graduates from Berry College
Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates for fall 2019.
Clara Hanger of Aiken earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.
Veteran, military scholarships awarded
The following veteran and military students USC Aiken students received scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year: Dustin Thomas, U.S. Air Force veteran, received the Leonard D. and Norma C. Toner Endowed Scholarship Fund and the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Derek Boozer, U.S. Air Force veteran, received the Robert and Vicki Allen Scholarship Endowment Fund; Alvin Iribhogbe, U.S. Army veteran, received the Donald L. Lemponen Army Veteran and Military Student Success Fund and the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Anneliese Gordon, military family member, received the Donald M. and Leona G. Kaber Scholarship; Jeremy DuMont, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, received the Donald M. and Leona G. Kaber Scholarship and the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Cruiz Emery, U.S. Navy veteran, received the Academy Life Long Learning Scholarship and the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Hillary Polander, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, received the Academy Life Long Learning Scholarship and the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Jarred Eads, U.S. Air Force veteran, received the Academy Life Long Learning Scholarship and the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Chase Day, U.S. Air Force veteran, received the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Chelsea Henry, U.S. Army veteran, received the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Kyson Weathersbee, U.S. Marine Corps, received the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; Scotty Noe, U.S. Coast Guard, received the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship; James Petri, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, received the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic Scholarship.
Munsell receives research award
During its annual conference in Hilton Head, the Carolinas Communication Association awarded Dr. Jason Munsell the Ray Camp Research Award for the third time.
The award committee chose Munsell based on his paper titled, “Sustaining Interest in Disciplinary History: Fritz Kunkel, Elwood Murray’s ‘Speech Personality’ and the Guilt of Speech Hygiene.”
The paper presented at CCA, grew out of an interest in disciplinary history. In the paper, Munsell closely analyzes the work of Elwood Murray.
The Carolina Communication Association began the award in 2001 in honor of Ray Camp, a longstanding member of the organization.
Pazda has work published in journal
The online journal, Personality and Individual Differences, recently published the work of USC Aiken psychology professor Dr. Adam Pazda. Pazda and a co-researcher from the University of Rochester discovered that “Extraversion increases perceived extraversion and openness for zero-acquaintance judgments,” which is the title of the study, featured in one of Elsevier’s online publications.
This line of research focuses on how color metaphors may influence how people make snap judgments of others.
Originally from Houston, Pazda completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Houston and his doctorate program at the University of Rochester. He’s been on the USC Aiken for the last four years and has worked closely with numerous undergraduate Pacer researchers to explore the psychology of color.
Byrd Elementary names honor roll
The following students at Byrd Elementary were named to the honor roll for the first nine weeks of th 2019-20 school year: Emma Dersham, Zion Corley, Riley Chafin, Elenore McAllister, Joseph Hicks, Dalton Hurtecant, Jada Freeman, Daniel Mahorney, Wyatt Spradley, Peyton McGee, Christopher Najera-Reyes, Preston Owenby, Phebe Stefanokos, Kaitlyn Toole, Blake Watkins, Jeffrey Williams, Winston Williams, Caidyn Williams, Andy Aguilar, Ella Hutchins, Kaleb Heste,r Kayla Boivin, Bryson Wilson, Christopher Allgood, Ella Lunsford, Levi McGee, Gaven Gibson, Liam Barton, Cheyenne Owen, Jordan Rios-Perez, Barrett Gorman, Amy Falcon, Carter Schoolfield, Landen Seigler, Skytasia Luchie, Annalyn Harding, Alexa Villalobos, Kenley Taylor, Emilee Ready-Skipper, Kade Hensley, Daniel Watkins, Breana Herrera, Aiden Messick, Joshua Montgomery, Jordan Paradise Dale Pearson, Danna Pineda-Flores, Xander Stefanakos, Elliott Threlkeld, Quin West, Ansley Williams, Stella Williams, Brooks Wilson, Aaliyah Anderson, Havillan Alfred, Logan Harmon, Jamisen Wright, Miley Corley, Thomas Bailey, Liam Corley, Olive Fulmer, Sierra Devine, Rowan Dortch, Mathias Chavis, Brayden Dumont, Brandon Diaz-Garcia, Giselle Gonzalez, Chase Fonseca, Amelie Vaca, Bryant Duran-Lara, Michael Galvez, Genell Simpkins, Axel Garcia Espinoza, Madison Wilson, Samuel Jordan, Amaree Smith, Jeremy Williams, Barrett Green, A'miyah Perry, Carson Smith, Isabella Lopez, Hannah Prescott, Whitt Redd, Wyatt Redd, Breanna Cumbee, Eli Cato, Brayden Bridges, Karter Adams, Liam Balsam, Markus Garvin, Elijah Hockley, Kaden Ergle, Kaylee Dewitt, Phillip Coleman, Taylor Johnson, Eleanor Pickrell, Christopher Highley, Ronaldino Diaz-Garcia, Colton Dorsey, Kira Paige, Cody Shiver, Matthew Salyers, Triston Garrett, Michael Espinoza, Maria Velasquez, Preston Smith, Paul Henry, MaKayla Guilfoil, Xavier Williams, Alyssa Snellings, Janiyla Moye, Maddox Hodges, Jacob Winstead, Gracyn Walden, Isaac Owenby, Gage LaChance, Austin Scott, Tamya Scott, Fred Wong, Alyssa White, Brianna Barton, Cameron Barton, Emma Barton, Joslin Burton, Evan Boatwright, Briley Cason, Lily Canty, Cheyanne Knott, Jasper Brannen, Zachary Dawson, Noah Cato, Lacee Mattson, Liliana Cerecedo-Romero, Daniel Garcia-Najera, Brooke Curry, Kyleigh McGraw, Amira Coleman, Trevor Reeves, Landen Harris, Chris Nelson, Blake Crawford, Henry Zeman, Maddie Hill, Natalie Rankin, Caleigh Crawford, Valerie Tapley, Daniela Reyes-Sanchez, Elliot Dersham, Dayton Washington, Gabe Hockley, Keiara Perrin, Serra Ready, Deiasia Singletary, Olivia Wilson, McCartney Anderson, Dorian Brightharp, Rana Bakirdan, Isaiah Anderson, Emily Aguilar Solorio, Brianna Barton, Sandy Cerecedo, Ella Barton, Sophie Benning, Landon Boone, Edgar Bates, Phoenix Dortch, Anna Caba, Savannah Grace Fraley, Summer Butler, Jonas Cato, Schuyler Drummings, Camden Cain, Branson Friar, Harper Caffrey, Beckett Dorries, Payton Harris, Brianna Doolittle, Marleigh Glover, Kendall Harley, Rebecca Hancock, Mariya Hartley, Victor Eubanks, Paisley Grice, Ahmari Hester, Elaina Harper, Lillian Hickey, Khloe Francis, Delia Johnson, Reed Hutchins, Kaitlyn Herrington, Alivia Hightower, Natalie Harrison, Landon Leopard, Logan Hyman, Lawson Lott, Brianna Martinez, Chaz Shiver, Meagan Leverette, Tyla Kirkland, Dallas Madison, Corey McKie, Kaliyah Smith, Cooper Pearson, Emilee Pearson, Tucker Shealey, Kaidence Nappier, Daksh Timilsina, Kimberlyn Reeves, Alaysia Scott, Hannah Piercy, Roslyn Wier, Brayan Romero, Jace Weathers, Leia Reeves, Woodrow Williams, Summer Savage, Jacob Whitesides, Khloe Robinson, Zenobia Thomas, Nyla Scott-McNeil, Nathan Worley, Natalie Allen, Steven Black, Martiza Aguilar Solorio, Trevor Atkinson, Shane Anders, Leah Blume, Daniela Alacron-Gutierrez, Charity Day, Valeria Bautista, Bentli Brooks, Danica Bressler, Jayda Garrett, Alex Brannen, Ella Mae Fraley, Trey Brown, Mariah Harvey, Storm Butler, Wayne Ingram, Jaiden Ellis, Brycen Joseph, Hayden Chambers, London Leverette, Kyden Gonsalves, Logan Miller, Brayden Chandler, Mackenzie Miles, Kameron Holmes, Isaiah Quiller, Madeline Cheesebrow, Noah Utter, Paxton Hunkins, Julian Redshaw, Talya Drummings, Kaylynn Volpe, Holden Jacobs, Jayla Vinson, Yoselin Guillen, Rhyan Williams, Arely Sanchez Martinez, Landon Williams, Antiwan Kirkland, Phillip Crandall, Aiyden Spann, Andrew Knott, Ian Tran, Bradley Mills, Ayanna Williams, Karson Rogers, Jace Wright, Landon Tyler, Dayana Vera, Dalyss Washington, Amber Watkins and Meladee Watkins.
SRNS auditor named emerging leader
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Internal Auditor Sarah Murray is among 15 internal auditors from around the world recently honored as the 2019 Emerging Leaders by Internal Auditor, the award-winning international magazine published by The Institute of Internal Auditors.
Selected for extraordinary demonstration of innovation, integrity, business acumen and passion, Murray, 27, joins rising stars who are paving the way for expanded influence of internal audit across organizational boundaries.
A Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Murray found it took just one internal audit internship to fall in love with the profession. The Augusta University graduate is particularly interested in working with data and notes it always has a story to tell. She aims to overcome common internal audit stereotypes and illustrate the profession as one that’s helpful to her peers. An active member and former officer of The IIA’s Central Savannah River Chapter, Murray also volunteers with local youth ministries and an organization that provides exterior home repairs and improvements to local community members.