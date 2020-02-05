Sarmiento named to honor roll
Graycie Sarmiento was named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year at Mead Hall.
Benton House named Great Place to Work
A Great Place to Work Institute has honored Benton House with certification as a Great Place to Work for a second straight year. The certification process considered more than 900 employee surveys from across the Benton House locations. A Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
Childers enrolls at SUNY
Cole Childers of Aiken joins the SUNY Oneonta family this spring. The college welcomed 252 new students hailing from across New York, as well as from four other states and countries.
Childers is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Bryant, Carroll honored by Forbes
Jake Bryant, ChFC, APMA, CRPC and Sean Carroll, CRPC both Private Wealth Advisors with Ameriprise Financial in Atlanta and Aiken, were named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.