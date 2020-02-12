Clamp named to president's list
Katelyn Clamp has been named to the president’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Mercer University. Clamp is a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Dennis named to Sewanee dean's list
Adelle Gay Dennis of Aiken was named to the Sewanee dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at the University of the South. She is the daughter of Theresa G. Dennis and Allen J. Dennis and Andrea C. Hatcher.
Trotter earns doctorate
Gregory Trotter, of Aiken, has graduated from Marquette University with a Doctor of Philosophy in philosophy.
Marquette is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Castro-Gomez named to dean's list
Carlos Castro-Gomez of Saluda was named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Eastern Connecticut State University. He is a business information systems major.
Trevecca names dean's list
Chad McAdory and Meagan O’Banion, both of Graniteville, were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Trevecca Nazarene University.
Becker named to dean's list
TyRee Becker of Aiken has been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for the 2019 fall semester. Becker is majoring in telecommunication studies.
Butler, Herring named to president's list
Hannah Carolina Butler of Aiken and Andrew T. Herring of Johnston were named to the president’s list for the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alabama.
Salowitz, Penney named to dean's list
Robert Merrill Salowitz of Aiken and Taylor Nicole Penney of Modoc were named to the dean’s list fo the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alabama.