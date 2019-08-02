Boynton named to Mars Hill honor roll
Cody Michael Boynton of Aiken was named to the Mars Hill University's honor roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2019 semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Becker named to spring dean's list
TyRee Becker of Aiken was named to the dean's list at Youngstown State University for 2019 spring semester. Becker is majoring in telecommunication studies.
Dean's list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit.
Sorority awards scholarships
The Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is pleased to announce the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships to deserving seniors graduating from Aiken and Edgefield county high schools. The 2019 recipients were recognized during the Chapter’s May Week Bridging Ceremony. They are: Makayla Harris, Aiken High School; Erin Andrews, Midland Valley High School; Aliyah Griffin, Strom Thurmond High School; Antonio Hill, Silver Bluff High School; Jayla Jackson, South Aiken High School; Ja’Lasyiana Williams, Wagner/Salley High School and; Dayjah Young, North Augusta High School.
The Aiken Alumnae Chapter sponsors an annual fundraiser where proceeds are allocated to assist candidates who apply and are selected based upon financial need. The Peppermint Affair is the social event where the local community enjoys an evening of fun, dancing and entertainment.
LaVoris Curry is Chair of the Scholarship Committee, and Jacqueline Brooks serves as the Co-chair. The President of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter is Cherell Butler.