Ownbey completes basic training w/photo
U.S. Air Force Airman Robert K. Ownbey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2019 graduate of Aiken High School, Aiken.
Richardson named to dean's list
Dawson Richardson of North Augusta has been named to the dean's list for the 2019 spring semester at Georgia Southern University.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Clemons earns bachelor's degree
Rasool Clemons of Aiken graduated from Troy University during summer semester/term 5 of the 2018/2019 academic year.
Clemons graduated with the Bachelor of Science degree.
Griffin earns bachelor's degree
Gregory Griffin from North Augusta graduated from Georgia College in August 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication.
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Bland joins hall of fame w/photo
Sandra DeVoe Bland, board chair for SRP Federal Credit Union, was inducted into the African-American Credit Union Coalition Hall of Fame on Aug. 7 at the ACCUC’s 21st Annual Conference held in Charlotte, North Carolina. The AACUC is a nonprofit organization of African-American professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry who work to increase the strength of the global credit union community.
Bland has served on the Board of SRP for over 20 years. She became the first African-American and first female chairman of the board of directors on March 6, 2018.