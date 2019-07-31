DOE honors Robert Houck
The Department of Energy (DOE) recently awarded Robert Houck, National Nuclear Security Administration-Savannah River Field Office Classification Officer, the 2019 Classification Award of Excellence. Houck was recognized at the 54th Annual Classification Officer’s Technical Program Review Meeting in Germantown, Maryland for his significant contributions to the DOE classification program at the local and national levels.
Trevecca names spring dean's list
The following local students were named to dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Trevecca Nazarene University: Eugenia Antley, Jackson Poole, Kurtis Poole and Madyson Williams.
To be named to the dean’s list, undergraduates must attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.