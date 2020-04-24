Miles honored for leadership
Regina Miles of Aiken is one of more than 100 men and women in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets being recognized for their academic and military leadership and excellence at The Citadel despite a closed campus.
Miles, with the Marine Corps ROTC, received the Society of the Daughters of the War of 1812 recognition. This is presented to cadets who have significantly demonstrated and encouraged the ideals of Americanism by both deed and conduct.
During their time at The Citadel, the ROTC departments provide military-contract cadets with officer training, to allow them to begin their military careers as officers after graduation. Through the departments, which include Air Force ROTC, Army ROTC, Marines ROTC and Navy ROTC, The Citadel is one of the nation's proven producers of top military leaders.
Johnston poet releases book
Alberta Gray-Simpkins of Johnston, has recently published a book of poetry titled "Opening Heart to Love." The book has been released by the Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.