> Dear Dr. Smith: I am 22 years old.
> Some of my friends in the program say there is no more goodness in the world.
> My sponsor says, “If you see it in the Aiken Standard it’s so.”
> Please tell me the truth; is there goodness in the world?
— Virginia Chesterfield
VIRGINIA, your friends in the program are wrong. They have been affected by the callousness of a callous age. They do not believe except they receive. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their substance-damaged minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be intoxicated or sober, are small. In this great universe of ours man is a mere flesh and blood, biological organism among technological wonders. His intellect is small in comparison with the vastness of the stars and galaxies. It is hard for him, very hard indeed, to grasp universal, cosmic truths.
Yes, VIRGINIA, there is goodness in the world. It exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist. All of these propel our lives to boundless joy and beauty. Alas! How dreary would this world be if there were no goodness in it. It would be as dreary as if there were no VIRGINIAS. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make our time on this planet tolerable. If there were no goodness in the world, the eternal light of childhood and all its joy would be forever extinguished.
Not believe in goodness? You might as well not believe in the Internet! You might get all of your friends in the program to hang out on every street corner in the city to watch for the appearance of goodness, but even if they did not see goodness coming at them, would that prove it did not exist? Nobody sees goodness, but that does not mean that it is not real in this world. The most real things in the world are those that neither man nor child can see. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders that are unseen and unseeable in the world, yet live mightily in the hearts of those who need them most.
You may take apart your cell phone and figure out what makes the magic of communication happen, but there is a veil covering the unseen world that not even the smartest, strongest, most clever person could ever rend asunder. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance can push aside that flimsy curtain of iron and see the beauty and glory beyond it. Is that world, that existence, that abiding goodness real? Ah, VIRGINIA, in all this world there is nothing else real and lasting.
No goodness in this world! Thank God! Goodness lives, and it lives forever. A thousand years from now, VIRGINIA, no ten times ten thousand years from now, goodness will continue to make glad the heart of mortal man.
With profound admiration and thanks to 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon for asking the question; Francis Pharcellus Church of New York’s Sun for answering it so eloquently; and the now famous editorial of September 21, 1897, “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” the most beloved and reprinted newspaper editorial in history. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!