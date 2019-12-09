It happens the same way every year. Right about this time in early December, there is a small group of folks in the mental health world who start to feel very uncomfortable. They come to see me and we go through the usual chit chat to start our visit. How’s the family, are you working, any new problems with your health lately, did you have a good Thanksgiving? They start off fine, but it doesn’t take too long before we both realize that this is the absolute worst time of the year for them. I can read it in their body language, slumped and stooped, arms crossed tightly across chest, eyes diverted towards the ground, face drawn and tense. I can hear it in their voice. “All I want to do is to crawl in bed, pull the covers over my head and sleep until it’s Jan. 2.”
The holiday season is upon us, ready or not, and with it comes a raft of thoughts, memories, hopes and fears. Many of us relish the hustle and bustle, the crowds jostling in the marketplace, the brightly colored lights, the music, and the tinkling bells and red kettles on every street corner. Some of us do not. Some of us feel broken, inadequate, ashamed and injured. We feel that if we smile, even a tiny smile at a child’s joy on Christmas morning, that we will crack and that imperfection in us will spread and grow until the next holiday season will find us irreversibly shattered. We dare not chance being happy but instead choose on some level to remain broken and imperfect.
Odd, that, because in actual fact all of us are broken and imperfect. All of us harbor secrets. All of us carry shame. All of us grieve Christmases lost, loved ones passed away and what might have been. The terrible part of that is that in our imperfection, we isolate and protect ourselves from the very joy that we crave, that we need as much as we need the air we breathe.
My wife and I recently took a trip to Japan, and I marveled at the amount of sheer beauty that is contained in that small island nation. The Japanese have an art form that is called kintsugi, also known as kintsukuroi, translated as “golden joinery.” According to Wikipedia, this is the art of repairing broken pottery by mending areas of breakage with lacquer dusted or mixed with powdered gold, silver or platinum. As a philosophy, Kintsugi treats breakage and repair as part of the history of an object rather than something to disguise.
One theory is that kintsugi may have originated when the Japanese shogun Ashikaga Yoshimasa sent a damaged Chinese tea bowl back to China for repairs in the late 15th century. When it was returned, it was repaired with ugly metal staples. As the Japanese culture tends to do, this ugliness was redefined in a Zen way to find the beauty in the thing that was broken. Collectors became so enamored with this new art form that they would sometimes smash perfectly good pottery so it could be repaired with what ended up being the golden seams of kintsugi.
This art form mirrors another Japanese philosophy, wabi-sabi, an embracing of the flawed and imperfect. The Japanese value a thing which by its very use and longevity shows signs of wear and tear. Keeping an object around long after it has cracked and broken, embracing its repair and marveling at the life it has experienced, is central to these philosophies. The cracks and repairs are highlights of events in the life of the object. They are so highly valued that they are repaired with the most precious of metals, displayed proudly for all to see and marvel at. The life and the usefulness of the object does not end just because it is flawed or imperfect. On the contrary, it becomes even more valuable.
In this season of comfort and joy, are you not worth more than the finest pottery? Are you such a broken vessel that no amount or repair can bring you back to usefulness, to perfect imperfection, to love? Yes, we have all suffered losses, traumas, grief. We all have cracks and broken places, some of them deeply hidden. How much stronger could we be, how much more resilient, if we let some of the holiday joy and goodwill fill our broken places, mend us and make us shine again?
Christy Bartlett says it best in this quote from "Flickwick: The Aesthetics of Mended Japanese Ceramics":
“Not only is there no attempt to hide the damage, but the repair is literally illuminated … The vicissitudes of existence over time, to which all humans are susceptible, could not be clearer than the breaks, the knocks, and the shattering to which ceramic ware too is subject.”
I implore you this holiday season to embrace your flaws, your fears and your vain attempts to stifle joy. Like a gold-filled crack both mends and embellishes a damaged ceramic piece, allowing a little of the season to seep into your psyche and your soul will leave you stronger, more beautiful and at peace.