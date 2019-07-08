Way back in the day, when I was going to medical school and my beloved Mac computer was but a gleam in its creator's eye, we were taught to think about and to present medical cases in a very circumscribed and conventional way. After reviewing all of the pertinent medical records (which were all written down on paper and required transport from nursing station to workroom on small but sturdy wheeled carts, of course), we proceeded to the patient's room (if hospitalized) or to the clinic exam room if outpatient and proceeded to take a history. Yes, my friends, we actually sat down, SAT DOWN, I tell you, and spent minutes if not an hour or two with the sick person at hand and actually talked to them, a la William Osler, giving them ample opportunity to tell us what was wrong with them, and then to gregariously yet sanctimoniously let them in on the secret, as if we had actually figured it out ourselves. (Most of the time, it is quite true, patients have a pretty good idea what is wrong with them and will tell us of we will only take the time to listen) Yes, the whole review and history taking process could be as long ... as that last sentence was.
Now, after that was done, we of course did the requisite physical examination, which might include judicious use of a reflex hammer to the knee and a sticky wheel to test for sensation and a tongue blade applied at just the right angle to view whatever was lurking down the gullet. We came. We looked. We saw. We diagnosed.
Then we reported. To the chart. To our attending. To the nurses. To our less bright counterparts who were slow on the uptake and couldn't tell the difference between a whiteout from pneumonia on chest X-ray and Aspen, Colorado, in a February snowstorm. Our discourse almost always began as follows.
"This 42-year-old alcoholic white male presented to the emergency room with acute chest pain of two hours duration accompanied by nausea, diaphoresis and pain radiating down his left arm."
"This 16-year-old sexually active white female presents with new onset abdominal and pelvic pain and a moderate fever, with elevated white count and a left shift."
"This 50-year-old obese black female presents with abdominal pain, anorexia, listlessness and depression over the past three weeks."
"This 85-year-old male, a former aerospace engineer, presents with irritability, forgetfulness, wandering behavior, and inability to find words or name routine everyday objects."
Now it is funny to me that in this day and age, when Google knows our whereabouts and Amazon can deliver things to us in two hours before we even knew we needed to order them, some folks take great exception to the routine practice of calling attention to one's age, sex, race, color, creed, sexual proclivities or activity, body habitus, or other defining personal parameters and characteristics. Somehow, this is seen as invasion of a person's privacy or is knowing too much about a person's private information.
Really.
Well, when I was taught medicine, it was very important for me to know your sex, your age, whether or not you were HAVING sex, your weight, your alcohol and drug use habits (including the use of needles), your eating habits, your stress level, what kind of job you did, how much time off you took, your complete family history and so forth. I needed to know those things, because in order to differentiate heartburn from heart attack, ectopic pregnancy from eructation, psychosis from neurosis and flatulence from petulance, I needed all the information I could gather, and then some. I might even have to speak with your spouse (with your permission, of course) or (God forbid) your mother to find out the things that you conveniently left out and did not want me to know.
Yes, today we who work in the healthcare industry are in the business of safeguarding privacy, and I am all for that. HIPAA (a 1996 Federal law called the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that restricts access to your private health information) is king. However, I am not the enemy. Your other doctors are not the enemy. Your physician assistants, nurse practitioners, counselors, psychologists, nurses, phlebotomists and lab techs are not the enemy. We are not Facebook. We are not Google. We are not Alexa. Okay, I think you get the point. We need to know these things because we know that dementia rarely strikes 8-year-old girls and sarcoidosis might be a little more common in a middle-aged African American woman. An overweight man with chest pain who tries to keep his case of beer a day habit from me when I admit him to the hospital for depression will make treatment of his ensuing alcohol withdrawal that much more difficult as we work him up for his third heart attack.
In order to give you the excellent care that you deserve, we need to know everything that pertains to your health, including habits, mental health issues and pattern of substance use. Please help us. Because you know, some of your demographics are written all over your history and physical and are easy for me to see. Other bits of vital information are hidden in your head. Unless you let them out, that is where they shall stay.
I'm a psychiatrist, but I'm not a mind reader.