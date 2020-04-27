“I feel like a little girl at Christmas!” my almost 85-year-old mother said, from an appropriate social distance, after she received her new iPad earlier this month.
My middle daughter, ever the organizer and planner, asked if her grandmother knew how to FaceTime or otherwise communicate by video in this new world of COVID-19 and social distancing. Her great-granddaughter is growing up in Colorado and she, like the rest of us, has not been able to see the little one, or any of her other great grandkids, for some time now. Something needed to be done to remedy that. My daughter had the marvelous idea that we should get her Grandma an iPad and teach her how to use it. I agreed and ordered one right away.
The look on her face when I saw my mother talking to me by video on the tablet was simply priceless. She quickly learned how to use this wonderful little piece of tech and connected swiftly with her grandchildren and great grandchildren in Denver and Chattanooga. Something so simple lead to almost immediate joy. A silver lining in this dark gray coronavirus cloud for sure.
We have found that we can all stay connected pretty easily to friends and family in this time of social connection crisis but what about connections between patients and providers? What do you do when you have physical symptoms and have been told to stay away from doctors’ offices and emergency rooms? What happens when your depression deepens, your anxiety flares and the voices that were under pretty good control start to scream at you again? What happens when your resolve to stay sober is dashed by the fact that AA meetings are not meeting at all? How do you connect when mental health centers, doctors’ offices and clinics are not seeing people physically due to the worry about coronavirus transmission?
We have found that there are several very good apps and services that help us to do just that. Most of us in the local mental health center world are now working from home the majority of the time but we still have full schedules of people to assess, check for medications and to do counseling sessions with. I thought I would share some generalities and specifics of this new world with you. It might help as you pursue your own mental health treatment, and you might find that it also goes for other medical care that you might receive as we navigate this new normal.
We communicate with you by phone call or by video calls of several kinds. This is a wonderful addition to our therapeutic arsenal, but it does come with some caveats. First and foremost, you must understand that while these ways of communicating with your doctor or therapist are quite private and secure, they may not be considered 100% HIPAA compliant. As you might remember, one of the primary jobs of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 is to safeguard your private personal and health care-related information. Speaking with me in my office with the door closed and no one else around is about as safe as we can make things. Talking to me on our iPhones via FaceTime not so much, though it is a wonderfully vivid way to see and talk with each other in real time. You see the tradeoff there.
What are some of the other options for communicating in this new way that are being used by the local mental health community? Doxy.me is a video or audio telemedicine platform that is free to use, though it does have a paid tier with a little more functionality. I can send you a link that allows you to be in my “waiting room” until I call you for the session, which can be video or audio only. This service works well but the quality seems to be a little spotty at times, with freezes and restarts and other issues. If you have a Google or Android phone and have Google Duo, I have found that both the audio and video quality with that app are quite good. Google Voice is my go to for regular phone calls, as the connection is usually quite good and the quality of the call is quite nice as well. I have already mentioned FaceTime above, and some folks specifically asked to be contacted via that platform since they have an iPhone and trust it to be secure.
When we see you using these apps and services, we make sure that we tell you why we are doing this, that it is not the same as being seen in the office and that you give us permission to speak with you using these platforms. Most everyone I have seen over the last two or three weeks has been completely fine with these new ways of having a mental health visit. Some of the upsides? Patients do not have to waste time, gas money or effort getting to the clinic from their homes, paramount during this time of social distancing. When I call and you answer, we can get right to the point, cutting out much of the time walking to and from the waiting room, gathering paperwork for labs, etc. (I can do most all of that electronically, as well as electronically prescribing most of your medication right from my laptop keyboard as well) and actually finishing many of these sessions in less time than at the center in person.
Lastly, may I leave you with some tips to help make this a smooth process on both ends of the phone screen? Understand that video or phone appointments are still appointments. They are set at specific times, and we expect to “see” you at those times. These are not casual or social calls. That means that you should be set up and ready to receive the call at the time specified so that everyone may be seen on time for that day. I have called some patients this week, only to have a parent roust them from bed to speak with me or having to wait for them to complete a task in the kitchen or bathroom before they can come to the phone. Consider your surroundings, as I do. I have had virtual tours of many back yards and decks and met several cats and dogs on screen this week, which is certainly fun but may make it harder for us to really hear each other well enough to get our business together completed. Find a quiet, private spot for us to talk, just as we would if we were in the mental health center. One more thing: Remember to dress like you are going to talk to your doctor or counselor. I have been quite surprised and frankly startled a couple of times these last few weeks by what folks will wear while FaceTiming on the phone.
We are very unlucky in that we are all living through the first world pandemic in the last 100 years. We are also quite fortunate to have at our disposal some of the most useful, easy-to-master technological tools for communication in our history. I am so glad that we still get to carry our work forward, maintaining our mental health even as we strive to stay physically healthy in these challenging times. Stay safe and thanks as always for reading.