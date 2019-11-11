“Be kind; everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.”
— Plato, and others?
It’s Veterans Day. Before I write another word, let me express my public and very sincere gratitude to all veterans who have borne the battle and stayed true to the mission, doing it for all of us. We appreciate you, we salute you and we honor you on this day.
This should be a day of celebration, but as I found on a recent return visit to the 1862 battlefield at Sharpsburg, Maryland, where today a little creek named Antietam runs quietly and serenely under the Burnside Bridge, celebration often comes at great cost. Ground defended, hills taken and towns occupied often require not only planning and execution of a battle plan but expenditure of persons and tangible trappings of war.
It's also holiday season, with a few other celebrations right around the corner. Things are supposed to be happy and sparkly. We give and get gifts. We eat too much. We drink too much. We party too much. On the surface, all is merry and bright. All is lights and tinsel and good will and things tied up with big red bows. Like the excitement of a campaign and the thrill of victory, most of us feel exhilaration and happiness at this time of the waning year.
Some of us don’t. I know it’s too early for the usual column about “Ten Things to Do to Avoid Depression This Holiday Season,” but I did want you to be aware that some folks are already dreading Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year. Already. You may know one of them. You may be one of them. I wrote a blog post similar to this column years ago. Some observations then:
• “A colleague of mine has been agonizing this holiday season over a career move that will make him happier, give him more time with his growing children before they go off to college, and maybe even let him sleep a little more every day. Problem is, he knows it will drastically change the workload the rest of us carry, at least temporarily.”
• “A very good friend of mine struggles with serious illness every day. She is smart, witty, resilient, talented, and resourceful and has a very strong faith. Recently, she was confronted with how a terminal illness changes old friendships, challenges long-established coping mechanisms, and brings one face to face with mortality.”
• “A commenter on this blog recently publicly shared how she had lost her teenaged son. In the midst of this tragedy, in this first Christmas season without him, she is reaching out to others. In helping others who need her, she knows that she is saving herself.”
• “Another friend just had a major career setback. He is strong and sure and well-trained and active and vibrant, but this has obviously knocked him off his feet. I have no doubt that he will weather this storm as he has others, but for right now, he is not so sure”.
I found an album on Rdio one season by Tracey Thorn called "Tinsel and Lights." I listened to it over and over and over again that year because it was energetic and tuneful and it made me smile. The first song in the album is called "Joy." Some of the lyrics that still work for me right now, that help me get ready to face another day are these:
"Joy.
You loved it as a kid, and now you need it more than you ever did.
We'll gather up our fears, and face down all the coming years,
With all that they destroy, and in their face we throw our joy.
Joy, joy, joy.
It's why we hang the lights so high."
My friends, be kind and respectful today. To veterans most assuredly. To family and friends. To coworkers. To those you disagree with. To those who do not look like you.
We are all fighting a hard battle, and we all have our scars.