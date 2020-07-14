When I am driving, and someone is doing something in their car that is making me a smidge mad, I try to do my best to take a deep breath and remember that there can be a lot of reasons for people’s driving behavior.
Driving slow? Maybe it’s a new driver who is just getting comfortable in the vehicle.
No turn signal? Maybe they thought they used it and it was just an innocent mistake.
Driving on an interstate while holding your phone up above the steering wheel and texting away like you’re in a race to respond to a message? Yeah, I’ve got nothing. I’m mad at you. Just my hunch that most of you who do that are not surgeons texting critical surgery next moves.
But when I am driving, I try not to jump to a conclusion as to why someone may be driving less than how I would prefer.
I live near the beach, and this time of year we have a ton of tourists who are here on vacation. (Quick note to those visiting where I live: I hope you have a great time. But we are also in the middle of a pandemic. Mask up.)
So I get that some of the driving mistakes this time of year are often people who are not familiar with the area, which warrants my patience.
For example, on the road to the grocery store across from my neighborhood, there are a couple of spots where side roads to other stores branch off. There are not stop signs there, but people who are not from here often slow to a stop at these intersections. I have tried to train myself to restrain from honking at people or screaming, “THERE IS NOT A STOP SIGN!” I’ve gotten really good at my restraint.
But the other day, I was leaving that road, having gotten my weekly groceries. I was at the stop light at the intersection, waiting for the green light to cross into my neighborhood. After a few seconds at the light, the person behind me started laying on his horn. He was also gesturing wildly.
I rolled down my window and stuck my head out of the window. “What’s the problem?” I asked.
He said, “Turn already! Go!”
Well, that was a nice suggestion and all, and I’m sorry that it upset him, but I was not turning, because I do not live to the right. I said, “Yeah, I’m going straight across the intersection, and there’s a red light.”
Realizing that he was absolutely in the wrong here, he said, “Well, my bad!” And quickly rolled up his window and retreated to his car.
When the light turned green, I went across the intersection, and he went off to the right, presumably to a beach house, which I hope brought him much delight.
The bottom line is that we are often quick to jump to snap judgments on people and have reactions about their actions without all of the facts. I wasn’t sitting there waiting to turn because I was playing on my phone or just being out of it. I wasn’t turning because, well, I wasn’t turning. Had the person behind me stopped and thought for a moment, he might have said to himself, “You know what, maybe, just maybe, that person is not, in fact, turning right and is waiting for the green light.”
It’s the little things we can all do to make the world a little calmer, a little nicer. I try to remind myself every time I’m on the road of this, and this was a good re-energizer of that notion. I will not judge your questionable driving without thinking out all of the possibilities. Unless you are texting while driving. Because I’m pretty sure you’re not in the middle of a surgery.