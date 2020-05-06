Well, my wife is certainly feeling confident when it comes to home repair. And that may have something to do with the fact that she has tackled a plumbing and an AC issue that had flummoxed me of late.
First was the plumbing issue. We had a leak in our bathroom shower, which sits above the garage. I discovered this leak a while back, and let me tell you what a delight it is to find that your shower has been slowly dripping onto your garage ceiling, turning it into a pasty mixture that can be poked through with a broom handle.
We called a plumber who came out and did an assessment. The first thing he did was stand in the garage and shine a flashlight up to the bottom of the shower. I told him I had already tried that, and it didn’t fix anything. He looked at me with a sad look.
He ended up adding some caulk to the shower and said we should give it a few days and then put the shower back in action. If the leak continued, he would come back out and replace all of the parts. And I guess shine a flashlight, as that seems like part of what you do.
Fast forward to a couple of days later, and we noticed the drip was still happening. I told my wife I would call the plumber. She said, “OK, he can come back out, but let’s give it a couple of days. I just put some more caulk in. Let’s see what happens.”
A few days later, when showers were back on the menu in that bathroom. No leak. Just bone dry. The plumber came out to take a look, and when he saw how everything appeared solid as a rock, he said, “Yeah, I think it’s all good.” (And in case you are wondering, no, he did not charge us for coming out. He’s a solid guy.)
The next issue was with our AC. We have had a ton of issues with AC over the years, and we are fortunate to have a great AC guy who takes care of us. We are also fortunate to have Lee, a fraternity brother of mine who is also a mechanical engineer who knows everything about HVAC units. Most times when we have problems, I text Lee. And he responds by telling me to (a) calm down and (b) FaceTime him. Lee has walked me through numerous HVAC issues and has also been the confirmation factor that I trust when we have had to do costly repairs. But this time, I never even got to Lee.
Our AC was making this weird noise when it shut off. I had gone past my Stage 1 of HVAC repair, which is to ignore it. I was about to engage Stage 2, which is Operation Text Lee. But my wife said, “Hang on a second.” She was standing by the unit, clearly paying detailed attention, which she tells me is key to solving these things.
She reached down to the vent cover below the thermostat and popped it open. There, she revealed the filter had partially crumpled in on itself. She asked if we had replacement filters. Indeed, we did. I handed her one, and she popped it in, filling the space fully.
Since that time? No more weird noise. So she gets victory No. 2.
Truth be told, it doesn’t surprise me that she is successful at solving these things. My wife is a very analytical and intelligent person, and she couples that with patience to take a targeted approach at solving problems. I’m glad she was on the case. When the next problem arises, I’ll let her tackle it first. If that doesn’t work, I’ll just text Lee.