Well, I guess if I need to find a silver lining in these times, there’s this: I know I will be home whatever time my plumber shows up on Wednesday.
While I know most of us are stuck in our respective homes, there are some things that kinda need tending to sooner rather than later. And I’m going to consider one of those a rather large leak coming out of an upstairs shower down into my garage.
Now, before you suggest I could put this off, two quick things:
• I am well aware of what essential means in a time like this. I spent years in the media, and I covered a lot of disasters. (Granted, none quite like this.) But during those times – and this one – I am well aware of the critical folks who are putting their lives at risk during this: the health workers, the first responders, law enforcement and, in this case, the folks at the grocery store making sure we all have food. And I absolutely have nothing but the most ardent admiration and respect for them. I am doing my part to stay home and avoid personal interaction with anyone other than my family.
• I really don’t want my shower to end up in the garage.
This leak was found thanks in part to COVID-19, as I was one of the many folks who passed time during quarantine by doing home improvement projects. While cleaning my garage, I found that a leak we had repaired last year had reemerged. And, since the leak was fixed last time via a hole in my garage ceiling, I am quite certain that the plumber can access it the same way and I can stay a solid garage-length away when he is here.
I texted him and asked him if he would be available at all. He said he is pretty booked up for two days, which I guess is a good sign for plumbers. Or a bad sign for people who are concerned their showers are about to fast track it into the garage.
He told me that he could come out sometime Wednesday. I texted him back: “Whenever is fine. Not like we won’t be here.”
And, despite the additional time at home, I have resisted the urge to try and turn to my Google handyman and figure out how to repair this myself. Despite some simple repairs I have conquered of late, this one is WAY out of my wheelhouse. Like, brain surgery out of my league. There is now a hole in our ceiling where the leak is coming through, and when I shine a flashlight up in the hole, my main thought is, “So that’s what a shower looks from underneath.” So, yeah, I need to call a pro.
When he arrives on Wednesday, I will be happy to get the garage door open, stand a solid ways away and let him do his thing. If there is one thing I have found, folks who do stuff like this for a living most appreciate when dummies like me just stay out of their way. As one contractor once told, when asking about his rate: “For what it’s worth, my hourly rate doubles if you help.” Solid advice.
Hopefully it will be an easy fix, and he will be in and out in no time. And accepts payment online.