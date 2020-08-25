I would say we can all agree that it is not the optimal performance of an oven when it takes about 45 minutes to preheat.
My wife and I noticed this recently when we went to cook dinner. We did our usual thing, which was to prep the meal, and set the oven to heat to a reasonable 350 degrees. Normally, this would be about a 5-10 minute deal. Not this time.
We figured it was because our oven was rather old. (We are fairly sure the oven was here and the house was just built around it 30 years ago.) But we figured we could work around this, right? We even did a little googling and found a workaround: Rather than using the usual bake preheat, just set it to broil and that bad boy will heat up plenty quick. Problem solved!
Right?
Wrong.
Turns out, the bottom burner of our oven was out. While the preheating cheat using the broiler did get it preheated quickly, the moment we switched to bake, it was a gradual temperature cool-down. We found this was especially fun when cooking, say, a birthday cake.
So my wife and I set off to explore getting a new oven. I said to my wife, “I’m guessing they are about $300-$400.”
I should stop offering opinions on things like this.
As it turns out, I have never, in fact, shopped for an oven. I have owned three homes. And I have never bought an oven. It was always just … there.
My wife did a quick search online (which is a slightly more comprehensive way of researching things that my strategy, which was just to hopefully guess). She said, “Where did you find a $300 oven? All the ones I’m finding are more than $1,000.” I did not have an answer for that, because, as I previously mentioned, I was just hopefully guessing.
We decided we would go to an appliance store and see just what the replacement cost would be. We entered the store and a salesman approached us. We explained our issue, and he said, “Are you looking for a slide-in or drop-in?” We responded quickly and confidently with, “A do what now?”
He asked us if it was on the kitchen floor or raised. Lest you judge us – ask yourself if you know the answer to that in your own kitchen. Just a hunch we are not in the minority here.
I called my son and asked him to send us a picture of the oven.
Apparently some ovens slide right in. Others, like our ancient model, are “drop-in” models. They salesman informed me that A. those would be way more expensive for installation, because we would have to hire an electrician to hardwire it in and B. they were on a delay in production due to COVID-19 and it could be as long as 20 weeks before we could get one. Also, they were WAY more than my ambitious $300.
I turned to my wife and said, “I think we need to see if we can get it fixed.” She agreed. While I’m sure the salesman wanted a sale, I think in his heart he agreed, too.
We fortunately found a repair guy who was able to fix the problem for a moderate fee. (Side note: I now have an HVAC guy and an appliance guy who are reliable and reasonable, and I treasure those relationships like family.)
Our oven is now fixed, and we can get back to cooking (and preheating) normally. It’s good to have everything back to normal. I just hope this fix lasts for a long time. Because I am starting to suspect new ovens might cost more than $300.