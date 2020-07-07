I am about to blow your mind here: Did you realize that there is a place on the interwebs you can go, order stuff, and it just arrives. At your house!?!?!?
OK, so you all know about Amazon and the like. And I’m not some luddite who avoids technology like the plag...OK, probably not the time for that simile.
But I have never been a very active online shopper. For one thing, I don’t really buy a lot of stuff other than food. Second, as I shared in last week’s column, it's waaay better to let my wife make decisions that involve, well, pretty much anything that involves taste, discretion, quality, etc.
And another reason is that, when I do want to buy something, I like to go to a store so that I can really get a hands-on feeling of the product – and also impulse-buy 16 other things I didn’t need but were just calling my name an aisle over.
But I don’t go to the store much of late. I mainly stick to the grocery store. As I have said before, I can only be responsible for myself, and that’s a choice I make and I’m happy with. And, no, I am not living in fear. I am not fearful when I drive, but I do wear a seat belt and have airbags. And it also bothers me when other people text and drive, because they are endangering me with reckless behavior. But that’s another column for another day.
But a while back I was doing some yard work and my trusty extension cord of decades finally fizzled out. I am not sure what finally led to its demise, but one might suspect it being cut in half by a hedge trimmer might have had a small impact.
So I headed off to the computer and went online to shop for extension cords. The first thing I had to figure out: what the length I needed was. I know that my old one was … long enough to go from the garage to the side of my house. And that size was not listed.
I suppose I could have gone and measured that, but I was already at my computer so that would have been a lot of work.
I opted for the 75-foot cord. A few buttons later and boom, the package was ordered. I closed my computer and walked outside to check the mail. And I kid you not, a delivery van pulled up in front of my house.
“No way!” I said, amazed at this. And then the driver got out and took a package to my neighbor's house across the street. So we’re not quite yet to instant delivery.
Out of curiosity, I returned to my computer to see when the package would be delivered. And then I slipped and fell, right down the rabbit hole.
Other items people bought? Let’s check it out. Similar items? Let’s go! Wait, you think WHAT might interest me? Let’s do this!
It was worse than any impulse-grabbing I could possibly do in a physical store. After viewing Bluetooth key gobs, outdoor patio furniture and a glass baking dish for some reason, I knew I had to eject. First off, I didn’t need all of those things. Second, I really didn’t want to explain to my wife when a small department store arrived at our front porch.
So I closed out and vowed that I would only use my newly acquired online shopping skills for mission-critical items and would not allow myself any impulse add-ons. Also, I would not go out of my way to justify why something like a backyard patio set was mission critical.
It’s probably best if I leave the online shopping up to my wife and stick to the rivers I know best. At least until delivery is instant. Then all bets are off.