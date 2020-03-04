Garage doors and I have a complicated relationship.
OK, it’s not that complicated. I hate them, and they hate me.
I have owned three homes in my life. And all of them have had garage doors that have actively led a campaign against me.
I know what you’re saying. “Mike, the garage doors are not actively working against you. That’s just silly.”
To which I say, “Are you on their payroll? I’m on to you.”
Here are some very brief examples of how they are conspiring against me:
• In my first house, I was standing in my kitchen when I heard what sounded like a rifle going off in my garage. After dropping to the ground and covering my head for, oh, maybe 30 minutes, I made my way into the garage. One of the giant springs had decided to snap, and I am certain the only reason it snapped when I was in the kitchen is because it thought I was about to walk into the garage and thought it could get me.
• In my second house, my garage door had a janky, off-kilter rail, and the door would occasionally come off of one of the rails and would then raise at about a 45-degree level. I would have to go and manually force the thing back on the track, covering my hands in grease (yes, in retrospect I could have used gloves) and occasionally pinching me (also gloves).
• In my current house, the doors started off fine. But they were lulling me into a false sense of security. They do that. They’re like velociraptors. They hunt in packs. This set of doors has just been a general collection of disasters, which have brought me to this conclusion that there clearly is a conspiracy.
First, there was the right door. It doesn’t have an automatic opener, which is fine. We don’t park a car on the right side, so having to lift it by hand is no big deal. But what is a big deal is when you go to lift a door and it won’t budge. I go back inside and check the latch that keeps it locked. It’s free. But the door won’t budge. Check the latch again. Nope, free and clear.
After about 10 minutes of fiddling with the latch (which, again, is clearly not engaged) the thing will suddenly spring free. I am pretty sure I hear it laughing.
Then there is the left side. That’s the one that has an automatic opener and where we occasionally park a car. Granted, there are occasions when we might want to park a car there, but we realize my son has turned the garage into a fishing rod disassembly location, and no car can be parked there.
But regardless. The first signs of issue started a couple of years ago, when I hit the garage door opener on the garage wall to close it one night. The garage door went about halfway down, stopped and the overheard light began blinking rapidly. This may be a factory setting that tells me something is amiss, but I prefer to think it is the door’s way of communicating to the other that it has succeeded in its conspiracy.
Eventually, I found the culprit. One of the wheels that rolls down the track had come off. The track that the wheels were set into was slightly bent, and I have no idea how that would happen, so I can only assume garage door units can self-bend.
Eventually I am going to call a company to come out and fix these issues, just as I did in my previous two houses. And they will fix it, and it will work perfectly. Until it breaks again. I am so on to them. And I’m on to you. It’s all a conspiracy.