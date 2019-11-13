I have finally gotten around to removing our back deck.
This has been on the agenda for a couple of years, but I have found various reasons that it has not been done. Those include: it was too hot, it was too cold or there was a football/basketball/baseball game on I wanted to watch.
But eventually the stars aligned and it became the perfect time for me to tear up our deck. I am sure at one point it was a fine deck. But over the years it has begun to show its age and was in need of being retired. Because this is how I plan things, I called my wife on the way home from work on a Friday evening. She was heading out for the evening for an event. This is how the conversation went:
ME: Hey, I’m on my way home. Think I may cut up the deck and haul it off when I get home. So what time are you heading out?
HER: What?
I assured her I had planned everything out and had it all under control. That may have been a slight exaggeration.
She reminded me that I had been having some back troubles of late and really didn’t need to be hauling off huge chunks of deck to the curb. “Relax,” I said. “I have a plan.”
My plan, of course, was to figure it out when I got home and kinda wing it.
When I got home, I surveyed the task at hand: Remove a large wooden deck just off the back of our house and a big metal frame that used to have an awning cover over it, which was unceremoniously removed during Hurricane Dorian.
The metal frame had been there for decades and was starting to rust, so it needed to go completely. The deck had wood rot in several places and also needed to go. Also, my back really did not need to be hauling this stuff off. Fair point by my wife.
So, I did the only sensible thing: I went to my 16-year-old and said, “Hey, Parker – wanna cut up the back deck with a saw?”
The Dude sprung off the couch and stopped watching whatever YouTube videos he was watching and said, “Uh, YES!!!!”
To a teen boy, the idea of approved destruction of stuff is always a good idea.
Over the course of that evening and the next couple of days, my son took a saw to the metal framing and then to the decking. And he hauled what he could off as I very capably supervised.
On the final day of Project Deck Destruction, he had cut the deck into several small chunks that were manageable by two people but not really something that could be handled by one person. So I made the executive decision to bring in additional help. My daughter was in town visiting from college with her boyfriend. Three able young bodies? Problem solved!
In no time, they had hauled the rest of the deck pieces to the curb, which were promptly picked up by the town on trash day.
I now have to figure out what I am going to do with our back yard now that it is a blank slate. My son would like a pond. I told him he can get a pond when he owns his own house. I base this on the fact that having a pond is kind of like having a small swimming pool. I had a swimming pool at our previous home. And while I was glad I had a pool, I am really glad I don’t currently have a pool. And a backyard pond is pretty much a mini-pool you have to maintain. Hard pass.
But the heavy lifting is done. Literally. And this part of the project is complete. Who knows what the next phase of the backyard will be. But I bet I will try and figure out a way to make sure my kids do the hard work.