I have never been good at dealing with car troubles.
I mean, I can change a tire and jumpstart a battery and such. Well, not really “and such.” Changing a tire and jumpstarting a battery pretty much ends my car repair knowledge. I have no shame when it is time to replace a car's windshield wipers to ask the folks at the auto parts store to do it. Hey, you advertise the service. I’m gonna utilize it.
Plus, I harken back to a lesson my father taught me when I was a boy. I have no idea what the context of the lesson was, but I remember my dad telling me that you should always figure out what your personal hourly wage in life is. And then decide if it’s worth your time to do a job yourself or pay a pro to do it. Knowing my past results in attempting to replace wipers, even if my personal hour wage was minimum wage, it would cost me about $43,000 in personal time to replace wiper blades, because I’m terrible at it. The folks at the auto parts place can do it in about 14 seconds so it’s just pretty much smart economics to let them do it. Plus I respect folks who can do the things I’m terrible at, so more power to ‘em.
When my car began to have trouble starting, you can guess that I didn’t take long to decide whether to fix it myself or let someone who actually knows what they’re doing take charge.
It started in my work parking lot. I was leaving for the day and went to start my car. And it sputtered. My car, which I’ve only had for a few months, has one of those push button ignition starts, where you don’t put an actual key in an ignition. It’s a car starting on digital trust. I already know nothing about cars. Adding in this technology puts me way more out of my league. I pressed the start button a few times, with pretty much the same result – which was my car not starting. But then after a few tries, it started. So I applied my usual health approach – be it car or person – if the problem has miraculously gone away, problem solved!
I made it home, and the next day my car started up fine. So problem solved, right?
Fast forward to a few days later. I’d had a few good runs of the car starting fine and maybe a few times of it not. And let’s not forget that my way of assessing problems is often, “Is it currently a problem? No? Cool, let’s not worry about it.”
I made mention to my wife about the problem of the car starting. My wife said, “You need to take it in to get in looked at.” She is one of these people who feels strongly that denial is not a good strategy. Yeah, she’s kinda right.
I got my car to the dealership, and it was confirmed that my starter was, in fact, shot. Over the course of a few hours, they replaced the starter, and it appears to have worked, as my car starts on a regular basis now, with no sputters. So, mission accomplished. I’m glad the pros were able to take care of it. Although, should it break again, I’ll probably first employ my go-to strategy and just hope the problem goes away.