Local residents can meet the man behind the lens during the opening reception for a historic photography exhibit in Aiken.
A grand opening reception for the Cecil Williams photographic exhibit, "Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery," will be held at the Aiken County Historical Museum on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams, who will be present at the reception, is famous for his Civil Rights movement photographs during the late 1940s and early 1950s.
The traveling exhibit is sponsored by the South Carolina State Library and opened to the public in Aiken on Tuesday, July 23.
The exhibit contains 40 black and white photographs taken by Williams throughout the '50s, '60s and '70s. It contains samples from Williams' photo book, "Unforgettable." The photographs largely pertain to the Civil Rights movement in South Carolina.
Williams was on campus at South Carolina State University taking photographs when the Orangeburg Massacre occurred, during which highway patrolmen opened fire on a crowd of 200 unarmed African American student protestors.
In addition to being a professional photographer, Williams is also a publisher, inventor, author and architect.
The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The photographic exhibit will be at the Aiken museum through Oct. 6.
In partnership with the exhibit, the Center for African American History, Art and Culture will be hosting two family-friendly programs along with a temporary exhibit on the Civil Rights movement in Aiken County.
The first program will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. Children will create a photographic collage that reflects the exhibit’s focus on “life, hope and bravery.”
The second program will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. and it will feature an art project that focuses local sites with African American history.
Both programs are free and open to the public. Large groups intending to participate should register by calling the Center for African American History, Art and Culture at 803-226-0269.
There is no charge to visit the Aiken County Historical Museum. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Williams also will speak at the Aiken County Historical Society's fall meeting at the AECOM Center for Performing Arts, 106 Newberry St., on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.
For more information, call the Aiken County Historical Museum at 803-642-2015.
Reporter Kristina Rackley contributed to this article.