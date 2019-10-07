Not all ticks are considered to carry infectious diseases. There are several here in South Carolina that need mentioning however. You are more likely to be near ticks beginning in early April and May when you spend more time outside as the weather begins to warm. But, it is always a good idea to check your body for these cutaneous hitchhikers even in the colder months.
Several ticks common to S.C. have the potential for transmitting infectious diseases to us humans. The Lone star tick can transmit a disease known as STARI or Southern Tick-Associated Rash Illness. Also ehrlichiosis is transmitted by the Lone star tick. The American dog tick as well as the Brown dog tick are known to transmit the infectious disease known as Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Only an infected tick can transmit disease.
Lyme disease is less common here in S.C. and more commonly seen in the Northeastern states. It can be transmitted by deer ticks but not dog ticks. However not all deer ticks carry the disease. It is most unlikely for a tick to pass the disease on to humans if it has been attached to your skin for less than 24 hours.
Ticks frequently attach to the skin folds, the ears and scalp or hair line and even the umbilicus. So check for ticks after being in woody areas, tall grasses or leaf piles. Remove ticks with tweezers and try not to smash the body. Therefore pinch it near the point of attachment then pull it back perpendicular to the skin and clean the area with alcohol or iodine afterwards.
Once again it may take an extended period of attachment time for the tick to transmit an illness. If removed within 36 to 72 hours, you should be less likely to develop disease but some physicians will recommend a short course of an antibiotic such as doxycycline just in case.
Treatment is available in the form of antibiotics for these forms of tick-related infectious disease. However prevention is always recommended. Tuck your pants into your socks and spray your clothes with DEET for added protection. Your friendly pest control person could spray your yard if ticks have been found there. Also your veterinarian probably has tick protection for your dog.
Signs of tick-borne illness are multiple but could include headache, fever, chills, muscle and joint aches and of course skin rash.
Tick paralysis can be carried by the American dog tick and this disease is caused by a neurotoxin produced by the tick's salivary glands. Removal of the tick is generally the treatment of choice and symptoms should subside soon after removal.
Don't worry but be aware of the possibility of tick bite related illness here in S.C. The most common infectious diseases world wide include hepatitis B, malaria, hepatitis C, Dengue fever and tuberculosis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected and infected annually by these diseases. The sum total of people living with these infections is thought to be in the billions. There were 26,000 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in the United States in 2016. The Center for Disease Control reported seven confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Aiken County from 2000 to 2016. More cases were probably not reported or confirmed.