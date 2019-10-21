If you are considering getting a tattoo, you might be interested in the findings of some recent research by anthropologists C. Lynn and M. Howells. They have studied the immune response of tattooing by a small group of Americans here in the U.S. as well as heavily tattooed Samoans.
Their initial study from 2016 suggests that tattooing could boost the immune system. In 2016, a small group of 29 people in Alabama had measurements of cortisol and the immunoglobulin/antibody IgA before and after tattoos were applied. Cortisol acts as a stress hormone and IgA helps to fight infections. Those with no prior tattoos did not show a significant rise in favorable IgA levels after their initial tattoo. However those receiving the second or even the third and subsequently multiple tattoos showed a rise in IgA levels and a decrease in cortisol following retesting after tattooing.
Basically tattoos are wounds to the skin that evoke a cellular response. Blood cells arrive at that area to fight infection and then the immune system is activated. Antibodies are created to help fight future infections. Therefore tattoos, and particularly multiple tattooing episodes, stimulate a favorable immune response manifested by a rise in IgA levels after a tattoo is applied. So it seems that the immune benefits are cumulative.
Lynn and Howells traveled to Samoa in 2018 for further study. Samoans are known to have multiple tattoos. Both traditional Samoan hand-tapped tattooing methods and modern machine tattooing were used in this study that also included tourists. Salivary cortisol and IgA levels were determined before and after tattooing.
The results were similar to the 2016 study. IgA levels rose after tattooing and also were noted to remain elevated even after tattoos had healed. More tattoos were associated with more IgA measured in the saliva samples. The immunoglobulin IgA acts as a first responder to help fight infections.
Tattooing has probably been around for at least 10,000 years, yet the oldest documented tattoos were found on the frozen remains of Otzi the iceman found in the Alps in 1991. It has been estimated that he died around 3,300 B.C. He had at least 61 tattoos, most of them on his legs. Campfire soot instead of modern ink was used as the marking agent. Egyptian mummies as old as the pyramids have also been found to have tattoos.
It has been estimated that 30% of Americans have tattoos, however don't rush out and start receiving cutaneous ink in an attempt to obtain super immune health. In the two above studies, IgA levels did rise following multiple visitations to the tattoo parlor, but the authors did not conclude that those with multiple tattoos were later noted to have fever infections.
Otzi's tattoos may have been a form of medical treatment for arthritis, as many of them were associated with his joints that exhibited arthritic changes. Post-mortem testing 5,300 years after his death reveals that the bacterium Helicobacteria pylori was present in his stomach, and there was also evidence that he suffered from Lyme disease. Therefore not only is he the oldest confirmed example of a person to have tattoos, he is also the oldest known case of Lyme disease as well as H. pylori.
