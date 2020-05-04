By now many of you are familiar with the fact that it is healthy to try and accumulate at least 10,000 steps per day or 150 minutes of moving and exercise a week.
Few studies have backed up the recommendation for 10,000 daily steps until a recent article in the March 2020 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. In the early 1960s, a Japanese company promoted their pedometer by recommending the arbitrary number of 10,000 steps per day for optimal health. This has been accepted as the standard. However, due to this recent article, 10,000 steps is now a reasonable goal.
It seems that taking less than 4,000 steps per day is associated with a risk of premature death from all cause mortality, particularly heart disease as well as just about any other cause. In this study, 4,840 men and women with a mean age of 56.8 years of age were followed from 2003 to 2006. They wore an accelerometer which measured steps per day as well as number of steps per minute. Their mortality was assessed in 2015 and the results are interesting.
All participants wore the device for up to seven continuous days. Of the 4,840 studied, 2,435 were women and a total of 1,732 of all participants were determined to be obese. The mean number of steps per day was 9,124. There were 1,165 deaths. Of these 406 were cardiac related and 283 were attributed to cancer. The highest all-cause mortality rate was found in those who took less than 4,000 daily steps and the lowest death rate was in those who maintained over 12,000 steps.
Those who took at least 8,000 steps per day were 50% less likely to die than those who took less than 4,000 steps. The participants with over 12,000 steps were 65% less likely to die than those with only 4,000 steps per day. Step speed or cadence was not a factor. Those who walked at a fast pace were not noted to have a decreased risk of death as compared to those who maintained a more leisurely pace. The greatest number of daily steps was associated with the lowest mortality risk.
This study is based on an observation and does not represent hard scientific fact but the association is difficult to ignore. The assumption is that adding an extra 4,000 steps per day may decrease your risk of premature death by 50%. Those are pretty good odds, so step up and keep moving. The average adult has a stride of about 2 to 2-and-a-half feet which translates into about 2,000 steps per mile.