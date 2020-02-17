Loss of physical strength is a natural part of aging. It is estimated that starting around the age of 35 to 40, the average American loses 3-5% of their skeletal muscle mass per decade. Sarcopenia is the term used to describe this condition. Loss of muscle strength is not a favorable prognostic sign when it is related to aging. Physical strength is an asset that helps to prevent falls in later years. Signs of sarcopenia could include slower walking, inability to lift common household items, general fatigue and loss of grip strength.
A recent article in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health followed 1,019 adult men and women for over 10 years and found that there was an inverse relationship between skeletal muscle mass and the development of cardiovascular disease later in life. In this study none of the participants had heart disease at the beginning of the study. Initially they underwent medical exams, muscle mass was determined and questioners were filled out. Ten years later, the same evaluation was repeated. All participants had to be at least age 45 by the end of the 10-year study.
Those with the most muscle mass at the beginning of the study were least likely to develop cardiovascular disease by the end of those 10 years. In this study 27% of the participants developed heart disease by the conclusion of the study. Men were six times more likely to develop heart disease than women in this study. In general women tend to develop heart disease 10 years later than most men.
The authors did not conclude that having adequate skeletal muscle mass at a younger age prevents heart disease later in life. They stated that there was a definite relationship however. Having skeletal muscle mass may allow for better blood sugar control and positive metabolic effects relative to the heart. At least for men those with the most muscle mass when young adults were about 81% less likely to have heart disease as they aged to become older adults.
What this probably means is that we should strive to maintain skeletal muscle mass as we enter middle age and beyond. Sarcopenia can be prevented and even reversed by exercises which include resistance training. All movement exercises such as walking, jogging, biking and swimming are of course essential. But also consider resistance training with weights or resistance bands. Body weight exercises such as pushups and squats require no supplemental equipment.
A diet supplying high quality protein from fish, chicken, turkey, lean meat and vegetables is necessary for prevention of sarcopenia. Egg whites contain all of the essential amines we humans require.
February is American Heart Month. Stay strong and help prevent heart disease through exercise and reasonable eating habits.