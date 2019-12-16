It appears that the American invention the rocking chair has been around since about 1710. Ben Franklin is believed by some to have been the inventor, but that probably is not the case. No one knows for sure. It is considered, however, as being the most American of all furniture forms.
Regardless of its origin or inventor, there are health benefits attributed to the rocking chair. It appears that relaxation is one of them as rocking stimulates endorphins which therefore decrease stress and improve mood. Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, claims to be the first airport to install rocking chairs and did so in 1997. What a nice way to waste time while you wait on a delayed flight.
It is a given that rocking a baby to sleep is time well spent as you bond with your newborn. Also rocking seems to encourage better sleep after using the rocker. It is also possible to lose a bit of weight as rocking could burn up to 150 calories per hour.
One study found that rocking helped to improve the emotional well-being of nursing home patients with dementia. Rocking was found to decrease anxiety and depression in those with memory impairment as compared to those patients who did not use the chairs.
Some insist that rocking helps to relieve arthritis and back pain. The most well-known advocate was President John F. Kennedy. Because of a back injury, JFK was recommended to take up swimming and use a rocking chair to relieve the pain. It must have worked because he bought multiple chairs and even took one with him on Air Force One when he traveled outside of Washington, D.C. He gave chairs made at that time by the P and P Chair Company from Asheboro, N.C. to his friends and international dignitaries. Known as the Carolina Rocker, that chair is still being made today by the P&P/Troutman Chair Company. No longer available for a mere $20 as it was back in the early 1960s, the replica will cost you about $549 today.
College football championships and the resulting playoffs and bowl games are here. Consider watching these games on your TV while sitting and rocking in this great American invention and burn up to 150 calories per hour while doing so.
President Abraham Lincoln was sitting in a rocking chair in Ford's Theater when he was shot and assassinated in April 1865. Both JFK and Lincoln were fond of rocking chairs. Rock on, if you are so inclined.