The proton pump inhibitors also known as PPIs are very effective in reducing stomach acid production. This in turn has had a significant impact on the treatment of reflux esophagitis/GERD as well as the treatment of peptic ulcer disease. Minimization of gastric acid leads to reduction in the possibility of bleeding from peptic ulcer disease.
Prescription strength PPIs were initially available in the early 1980s but now most of these medications are available as over-the-counter pills. A few years ago there was some concern for the long-term use of PPIs, especially in the older population of patients. Studies which were largely retrospective reported an increased incidence of dementia, cardiac disease and even malignancy as well as renal disease. However, research during the last few years has found these medications to be at low risk and some claims of these side effects have been disproven.
In some studies older patients who were taking PPIs for good reasons were sicker than those not taking PPIs.
Authors in the February issue of Healio Gastroenterology and Liver Disease report that newer PPI studies have found no increased risk of cardiac disease with PPI use. In a study of 4,000 patients with Alzheimer's disease there was no increased risk of hip fracture. Also in this article there was no increased risk of dementia with the short term use of PPIs. The authors stated that if you look at 100 people taking PPIs, they will have more medical problems such as bone disease, dementia, renal disease and vascular disease as compared to the same age population not taking PPIs. Therefore they state that there is an association of PPI use with these medical problems but PPIs are not the cause of these diseases. A potential side effect of one out of a million could double to two out of a million, but that is still a low risk.
All medications, and not just the PPIs, should be taken in the lowest effective dose for the shortest period, but some medications might be needed for long periods of time if not for a lifetime. Aspirin and blood thinners are one example. PPIs are therefore given to reduce the chance of intestinal bleeding related to those types of medications. The old saying used to be "no acid, no ulcer," but that was also back in the day before acid blockers were available when gastric surgery was the definitive treatment for the complications of peptic ulcer disease.
Some side effects of PPI use are possible but infrequent. Certain micronutrients such as magnesium and vitamin B12 are better absorbed if there is some gastric acid present to assist in absorption. However, these micronutrients can generally be supplemented orally to enhance absorption.
All medications carry risk, so talk with your physician about chronic use of them particularly if you are taking OTC medications.
Most of the general surgeons who routinely performed surgery for peptic ulcer disease have now retired after years of dedicated service. Fortunately, at least in my practice, the need for this type of surgery has drastically decreased in the past 30 years, and this is attributed to the use of the acid-blocking medications. Also, I can not remember seeing an ulcer in the last several decades that was not associated with either aspirin or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) use. Discuss your risk to benefit concerns for long-term PPI drug use with your physician.