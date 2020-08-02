An interesting article appeared in The New York Times last week. It mentioned that sitting down may cause the body to assume that it is lighter when compared to standing. Through a process called homeostasis, the body may try to gain weight to make up for the assumed weight loss.
Through homeostasis, our bodies try to maintain a steady state and keep things the way they are at the present.
Being sedentary for long periods of time seems to play a role in weight gain but it may not be only related to the lack of physical activity. Sixty-nine healthy men and women who were mildly overweight were assigned to wear a weighted vest eight hours a day for three weeks. Half the group wore a vest that added 11% of their body weight and the others added only 1% of body weight. They were instructed to continue their daily routines without significant changes in diet and physical activity.
At the end of the three weeks, it was noted that those who wore the heavier vests lost weight and the lighter vest group noticed negligible changes. The group with the heavier vests averaged about three pounds of lost weight – less than the vest they were wearing – but these results were thought to be significant.
The authors concluded that there may be a homeostatic mechanism is which the body perceives the sudden gain in weight as a change from normal which needs to be corrected. They used the term "gravitostat" as a name for this perceived phenomenon.
Extra weight that is gained during adulthood is difficult to lose. Could it be that prolonged sitting fools the body which assumes that it is lighter and needs to gain a few pounds to compensate?
The term "couch potato" seems to have originated sometime during the 1970s. The use of the word "potato" may have been related to calling a TV set "the tube" early in the 1950s, and a potato is of course a tuber. The first time the words "couch potato" appeared in print was probably in 1979 in the LA Times. The resulting idiom – couch potato – does not need much more explanation.
It has been stressed many times that prolonged sitting is not healthy. Movement is key. Adding a weight vest to lose weight does not appear to be as healthy as avoiding a chronic couch potato lifestyle, so keep moving. Prolonged occupational standing because of job requirements also has its disadvantages. In a Canadian study of 7,320 workers, extensive standing was associated with some negative health issues.
If you are interested, read the article by Gretchen Reynolds in the July 22 issue of The New York Times, "The Lightness of Being a Couch Potato May Work to Keep Us Fat."