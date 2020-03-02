If you are feeling anxiety and stress on the job as an office worker, then there may be a simple form of relief by interacting with plants. A recent article published by the American Society for Horticultural Science states that having a small plant on your office desk next to your PC and phone can help to relieve stress at work.
In this study, 63 Japanese men and women were asked to keep a small plant on their desks. Their stress level was measured before and after interacting with the plant, and the results are interesting. Basically gazing intermittently throughout the day at their plant seemed to relieve stress and fatigue. There were two phases to this study. One phase was known as the control study without plants and the other phase was called the intervention phase which included the use of small desk plants usually about 15 to 20 centimeters tall.
The control phase lasted one week. The intervention phase was longer because workers were allowed to choose any plant from six different types. They then learned how to care for the plant. If a worker's desk was near a window, that window was covered with a shade so that none of the workers could look out of the window at the outside surroundings. The plants were placed on the office desks where they were easily visible and the workers cared for the plants for the next two weeks.
Stress levels were measured utilizing the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory and pulse rates were also measured. The researchers found that feelings of stress could be reduced by gazing at the plant for three minutes. Anxiety scores were lowered after looking at the plant. Also 27% of workers were noted to have a decrease in their resting pulse rate after gazing at their plant.
All of the 63 participants worked for eight hours a day and five days a week. There were 33 men, 30 women ranging in age from 26 to 58 years of age. Stress testing was done at the end of the work day and pulse rate was taken each morning and each afternoon near the end of work. Participants were asked to gaze at their plant for at least three minutes any time they felt stressed or fatigued throughout the day.
In several other studies, plants have been shown to have positive psychological effects on people, but this study emphasized the fact that this was not a passive study but rather interactive. Therefore having the participants choose their own plants, care for them and then gaze at them for three minutes was an interaction that had favorable results on psychological health.
Small plants could be a way to improve emotional health in some office workers. Therefore, go green and relax!