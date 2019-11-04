The rapidly growing interest in pickleball is well founded as this is a popular sport that requires very little equipment and it is a great way to exercise indoors or outside. Pickleball also seems to be popular with older adults as the sport does not really require extensive prior experience in racket sports such as tennis or racquetball. There is not a lot of ground to cover during a game and running long distances during competition is not necessary.
However, there are several pickleball-related injuries that need mentioning. Being aware of these possible injuries beforehand could minimize potential discomfort in the future.
Most injuries seem to be related to falls, strains, sprains, joint dysfunction and tendinopathy which is a general term used to describe pain or discomfort around a tendon or joint usually related to overuse.
Ankle sprains can result in ligament stress or even a tear. An achilles tendon injury could result in recurrent tendonitis or, even less frequently, an achilles tendon rupture. Strains of the hamstring and quadriceps muscles are probably the most common muscle groups injured. Shoulder pain is often related to impingement of the rotator cuff area or falls. The wrist is the most commonly injured bone due to a fall and a fracture can occur as outstretched hands attempt to cushion the fall.
Falls usually occur when a player is backpedaling in an attempt to chase down a deep overhead lob from their opponent on the other side of the net. The wrist fracture is also now known as a "FOOSH" or fall-on-outstretched-hands. Avoid back-peddling at all times. Instead, turn and sidestep toward the baseline or just let your opponent's shot pass over and hope it goes out of bounds which is often the case for many beginners.
Muscle strains are the result of overstretching a muscle. They are sometimes graded on a scale of I, II or III, and discomfort could last from two weeks for the lesser or three months for the more serious form which is usually the result of a complete muscle tear.
Ligament strains are also graded in a similar manner and recovery for the more serious sprains could be lengthy as well.
Tendinopathy is the term used to describe injury or inflammation that occurs where muscles connect to bones. This is usually related to overuse. The most common tendon injuries in pickleball are described as lateral epicondylosis or tennis elbow and patellar tendinosis which involves the area where the kneecap attaches to the shinbone.
It has been estimated that over three million Americans are now playing pickleball on a regular basis. This number is growing annually. An important part of the game is to know your limitations physically, warm up wisely, wear adequate shoes based on the court surface and avoid injury while having fun.